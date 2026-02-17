Atlanta Braves Braves’ Drake Baldwin puts talent on ‘on full display all the time’ Atlanta is confident its catcher will have a strong encore season after winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2025. Braves catcher Drake Baldwin takes batting practice during spring training workouts on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The challenge for Drake Baldwin, of course, is to provide an encore. “Just go out there and keep on competing,” the Braves catcher said about his mindset ahead of 2026. “Come in, be the same guy. The pitchers are gonna still try to get us out, all that stuff, just kind of going out there and competing for your teammates and doing everything you can to win. It’s kind of the same mentality of still, essentially, fighting for a spot and going out there and being the best I can be.”

Baldwin is the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, an award he captured after hitting .274 and driving in 80 runs in 124 games in 2025. And it was about this time a year ago when Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale called his shot in proclaiming Baldwin ready for the big time. Baldwin made the Braves' roster out of spring training and never looked back. "I don't know if (Baldwin) has any underrated qualities. I think he's just kind of on full display all the time," Sale said last week. "The talent speaks for itself. You don't win Rookie of the Year without the talent. Maturity, to be a young guy — I can't emphasize enough how hard being a catcher is in this game. "And, again, go look at his first month last year. He was hitting balls hard, all the peripherals were there, it's just the numbers weren't really in his favor. And to not get discouraged and to trust in the process — that's kind of the definition of trusting the process, is not having success but knowing you're doing the right thing and just not getting the results. I definitely appreciated that about him."

Baldwin really broke out his hitting in May by totaling an OPS of 1.003. And his RBI total increased each month of the season until tapering off oh so slightly in September.

The 24-year-old from Wisconsin also caught nearly 760 innings. According to Baseball Savant, Baldwin was one of MLB’s best at preventing wild pitches and passed balls. On top of all the numbers, Baldwin has become an important member of the Braves’ clubhouse makeup. “He’s one of the most positive people I’ve ever met,” Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider said. “To be around him, it brightens your day, really. He’s so curious and intelligent and just has such positivity all the time. He’s very confident in himself as a result. It never seems like he has a bad day, win or lose. “I think he’s benefited from having guys like Sean (Murphy) around, Sandy León and some of these veteran guys, that have kind of helped expedite that learning curve. His work ethic’s so good that there aren’t many challenges that hold him down for very long. I expect good things (this season).” The Braves roster now features three NL Rookies of the Year in Baldwin, Michael Harris II (2022) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (2018). Baldwin said watching how Harris and Acuna go about their business, and how Sale approached his daily routine even after winning a Cy Young Award, has been instrumental.