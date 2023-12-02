Savannah Christian scores early, pulls away from Columbus Carver

Savannah Christian rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 51-26 win over Columbus Carver in Georgia high school football action on Dec. 1.

Savannah Christian thundered in front of Columbus Carver 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders registered a 30-6 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Columbus Carver bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 30-12.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Columbus Carver faced off against Thomaston Upson-Lee and Savannah Christian took on Madison Morgan County on Nov. 17 at Madison Morgan County High School.

