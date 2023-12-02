Savannah Christian scores early, pulls away from Columbus Carver

Columbus Carver bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 30-12.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Columbus Carver faced off against Thomaston Upson-Lee and Savannah Christian took on Madison Morgan County on Nov. 17 at Madison Morgan County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.