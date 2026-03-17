Sports

Gainesville hires Jan Azar less than a week after her 17th state championship

‘It’s kind of a no-brainer if you can get her to say yes,’ Gainesville AD Adam Lindsey said.
Hebron Christian head coach Jan Azar, center, reacts to a play next to assistant coach Demetrius Frazier during their win against Holy Innocents’ in the Class 3A-A Private Girls GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Wednesday, March, 11, 2026, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Hebron Christian head coach Jan Azar, center, reacts to a play next to assistant coach Demetrius Frazier during their win against Holy Innocents’ in the Class 3A-A Private Girls GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Wednesday, March, 11, 2026, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Gainesville has hired 17-time girls basketball state champion coach Jan Azar, who won the Class 3A-A Private title last Wednesday.

The news was confirmed by Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey.

Azar, who has more basketball state championships than any coach in GHSA history, was Hebron Christian’s head coach for the last seven years. She led the Lions to four state championships during that time.

Hebron Christian announced a “transition of leadership” in the program on Monday in a brief post.

RELATED
Hebron Christian announces split with 17-time champion girls basketball coach

Gainesville finished 11-16 this season and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The program was in the market for a new head coach, and Lindsey said Azar was his top candidate.

“I was looking at those that had built programs and had elite level of success, and I kept coming back to one name, and that was Jan Azar,” Lindsey said. “We were able to connect with each other, and we both agreed it was the right time for her and the right place for us.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer if you can get her to say yes.”

Lindsey said the two didn’t need to speak for long — he reached out at the end of last week and came to an agreement within the next few days.

Lindsey also added that he had never spoken to Azar before nor had the two previously crossed paths.

“We’ve always been about the culture piece and taking care of the details, and then the wins come themselves,” Lindsey said. “That’s how she ran her program, and she’s clearly a proven builder, and that’s kind of what we needed.”

Lindsey also said Demetrius Frazier, a longtime assistant of Azar’s, will join her staff at Gainesville.

Azar made her name at Wesleyan, another private school in Gwinnett County. She won 13 state championships from 1997 to 2019 before leaving for Hebron Christian.

Azar won her first title at Hebron in her second season. She also led the Lions to state titles in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

The most recent state championship came with a 46-42 defeat of reigning champion Holy Innocents’.

RELATED
It was a rematch of 2025. This time, Hebron Christian girls claim the title

“They punched and then we punched and then they punched, and I guess we got to score last,” Azar said after the championship on Wednesday. ”Both teams really came to play today, but this is my team and I’m proud of them.”

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

Arizona Execution

Arizona hits Kalshi with criminal charges, escalating fight between states and prediction markets

8m ago

In Miami for the WBC final, both Venezuelan and US fans have something to celebrate

11m ago

Aden Holloway, Alabama's No. 2 scorer, had 2.1 pounds of marijuana when arrested, authorities say

25m ago

Keep Reading

Hebron Christian announces split with 17-time champion girls basketball coach

It was a rematch of 2025. This time, Hebron Christian girls claim the title

Georgia State reportedly parts ways with basketball coach Jonas Hayes

Featured

Long Lines at Atlanta Airport March 17

Long lines, canceled flights. Atlanta airport faces travel snarls again.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Geoff Duncan says attacks show he’s shaking up governor’s race

Magic City shown support at Atlanta Hawks game despite NBA cancellation