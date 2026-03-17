Gainesville hires Jan Azar less than a week after her 17th state championship

Hebron Christian head coach Jan Azar, center, reacts to a play next to assistant coach Demetrius Frazier during their win against Holy Innocents’ in the Class 3A-A Private Girls GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Wednesday, March, 11, 2026, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

‘It’s kind of a no-brainer if you can get her to say yes,’ Gainesville AD Adam Lindsey said.

‘It’s kind of a no-brainer if you can get her to say yes,’ Gainesville AD Adam Lindsey said.

Azar, who has more basketball state championships than any coach in GHSA history, was Hebron Christian’s head coach for the last seven years. She led the Lions to four state championships during that time.

Hebron Christian announced a “transition of leadership” in the program on Monday in a brief post.

Gainesville finished 11-16 this season and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The program was in the market for a new head coach, and Lindsey said Azar was his top candidate.

“I was looking at those that had built programs and had elite level of success, and I kept coming back to one name, and that was Jan Azar,” Lindsey said. “We were able to connect with each other, and we both agreed it was the right time for her and the right place for us.