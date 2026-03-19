MLB upholds full-season suspension for Braves’ Jurickson Profar

Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar — pictured taking batting practice during spring training in February — will miss the season for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug after missing 80 games for PED use last season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Braves will officially be without Jurickson Profar for the 2026 season.

Major League Baseball suspended Profar on March 3 after he tested positive for exogenous testosterone. It was his second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug in a little more than 12 months. Profar was suspended for 80 games of the 2025 season after testing positive for human chorionic gonadotropin.