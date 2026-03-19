Atlanta Braves

MLB upholds full-season suspension for Braves’ Jurickson Profar

Outfielder had appealed 162-game penalty for positive PED test.
Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar — pictured taking batting practice during spring training in February — will miss the season for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug after missing 80 games for PED use last season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar — pictured taking batting practice during spring training in February — will miss the season for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug after missing 80 games for PED use last season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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1 hour ago

The Braves will officially be without Jurickson Profar for the 2026 season.

Major League Baseball suspended Profar on March 3 after he tested positive for exogenous testosterone. It was his second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug in a little more than 12 months. Profar was suspended for 80 games of the 2025 season after testing positive for human chorionic gonadotropin.

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Profar had appealed the latest suspension, but his suspension was upheld Thursday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed. Profar will also be ineligible for the 2026 postseason and must also forfeit his $15 million salary for this season. In 2025, Profar lost more than $5.1 million in salary for missing nearly half the campaign.

A 33-year-old from Curacao, Profar signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves in January 2025 after an All-Star season with the Padres in 2024. Profar has played just 80 games for the Braves.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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