G-Day start time, ticket information announced for 2026 Georgia spring game

Georgia mascot, UGA XI, also known as "Boom" graces the sidelines for G-Day on April 14, 2025, inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

The school announced on Thursday that the annual spring scrimmage would begin at 1 p.m. ET on that Saturday. Tickets for the general public go on sale on March 30 and will be $10.

“G-Day will stay similar, assuming (health),” Smart said. “It’s a long way off, but assuming that we’re healthy and we have the number of guys we need to be able to play, G-Day would be a very similar format.”

The school announced that the spring game will not be televised. Last year’s spring game also was not televised."

Two areas of focus this spring for the Bulldogs are creating more explosive plays on offense and coming up with more sacks and tackles for loss on defense.

“We do have to be more explosive, and we do have to be more disruptive on defense. So those two things are gonna always be there,” Smart said. “They don’t go away. So I don’t know that I can say it’s exactly this. Much more clear on that last year in terms, because we didn’t achieve those things. We did achieve much better this past year at running it and stopping the run. But we weren’t effective enough in some other areas, being explosive, third downs, and then creating havoc in sacks and disruption on defense has to be better.”

The Georgia coach teased that the Bulldogs could wear all-white uniforms if the program triples the number of subscribers to Glory Glory. Georgia traditionally wears black jerseys on G-Day.

The spring scrimmage will be the first chance most Georgia fans get a chance to see the 2026 team. The Bulldogs return 2025 contributors such as quarterback Gunner Stockton, linebacker Raylen Wilson and safety KJ Bolden.

G-Day will also present the opportunity for new faces to emerge. That includes wide receiver transfer Isiah Canion and freshman offensive lineman Zykie Helton. Both have already generated buzz in their short time in Athens.