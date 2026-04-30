Sports

Dream defeats Sky as Reese faces former team

Reese finishes with 8 points and 7 rebounds in preseason win.
Atlanta Dream's Jordin Canada, Angel Reese And Rhyne Howard hold up their jerseys during a news conference by the Atlanta Dream on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Dream's Jordin Canada, Angel Reese And Rhyne Howard hold up their jerseys during a news conference by the Atlanta Dream on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Dream got their season started right, with an 87-78 victory over the Chicago Sky in their preseason opener on Wednesday in Chicago.

The main storyline behind this matchup was center Angel Reese facing her former team for the first time since the Sky sent her to the Dream back on April 6.

Reese finished with eight points and seven rebounds in a little more than 12 minutes (12:35) on the court. She was 2-of-7 from the field (0-for-1 from 3-point range) and 4-for-8 from the free throw line.

Four Dream players finished in double figures, led by Madina Okot, who scored 14 points, while also grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.

Sydney Taylor was the only player to score in double figures for Chicago, finishing with a game-high 23 points.

The Dream plays their final preseason game on Sunday when they host the Washington Mystics at Gateway Center Arena.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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