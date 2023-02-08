Perry builds initial momentum to knock off Warner Robins Northside

The national anthem was barely over when Perry gained control with a spurt that proved crucial in a 39-37 victory against Warner Robins Northside at Warner Robins Northside High on February 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 28, Perry squared off with Kathleen Veterans in a basketball game. For results, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest