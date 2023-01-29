X
Dark Mode Toggle

Zoom: Kathleen Veterans leaves Perry in its wake

Sports
By Sports Bot
33 minutes ago

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Kathleen Veterans broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 54-28 explosion on Perry in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Perry faced off against Macon Westside. Click here for a recap.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog3h ago

Credit: Olivia Wilson/UGAAA

Oquendo leads Bulldogs to overtime victory
2h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Luiz Araujo scores 2 as Atlanta United plays Chattanooga to draw
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure

Credit: Assoc

Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Marshall sends Georgia State to fourth straight loss
53m ago
McDonough Union Grove dominates Athens Clarke Central
1h ago
Jasper Pickens County darts by Commerce East Jackson in easy victory
1h ago
Featured

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
14h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top