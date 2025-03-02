High School Sports
Pace boys, Creekside girls advance to face reigning champions in finals

Pace Academy guard Eric Chatfield dribbles against Tucker's Austin Walker in a GHSA basketball boys semifinal March 1, 2025, at Fort Valley State. Pace won 76-40.

Pace Academy guard Eric Chatfield dribbles against Tucker's Austin Walker in a GHSA basketball boys semifinal March 1, 2025, at Fort Valley State. Pace won 76-40.
By
53 minutes ago

Pace Academy’s boys and Creekside’s girls are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. Both must beat reigning state champions in Macon next week to win their titles.

Here’s a wrap up of Saturday’s Class 4A and Class A Division semifinals.

Class 5A semifinals game stories from Georgia State

Class 4A at Fort Valley State

Girls: Maynard Jackson, the 2024 Class 5A champion, beat North Oconee 80-79 in overtime. Jackson will play Creekside, which defeated Marist 54-43 behind CeCe Dennis’s 30 points. Marist’s Katie Harpring, the state’s top junior girls prospect, scored 28.

Boys: Pace defeated eighth-ranked Tucker 76-40. Chandler Bing scored 24 points and had nine rebounds. Eric Chatfield scored 20 points. Second-ranked North Oconee, the reigning champion, beat No. 6 McDonough 70-60. Khamari Brooks, a blue-chip football player who is also outstanding at hoops, scored 22 points, according to the Oconee Enterprise. Justin Wise scored 20.

Class A Division I at Georgia College

Girls: North Georgia teams Banks County and Fannin County, both on long winning streaks, reached the final. Banks, ranked No. 1, beat third-ranked Model 51-44 in overtime. Banks County (25-5) has won 22 straight games. Banks County was a runner-up two years ago but has never won a state title. Fannin County (28-2) won its 19th straight with a 72-63 victory over No. 4 East Laurens.

Boys: Third-ranked B.E.S.T. Academy reached the state finals for the victory time with a 73-58 victory over fifth-ranked East Laurens. B.E.S.T. is an Atlanta city school that with only one previous state-tournament victory until this season. Second-ranked Southwest-Macon beat unranked Toombs County 65-54. Southwest has won six state titles, but this will be the Patriots’ first finals appearance since winning Class 4A, then the highest, in 1989.

Todd Holcomb

Boys semifinal recap: North Cobb Christian gets historic win; No. 1 Putnam is out

