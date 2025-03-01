Class 6A semifinals: Grayson girls headed to championship

The Grayson Rams are in the Class 6A girls championship after beating Cherokee 53-48 in the Class 6A semifinals Saturday at GSU Convocation Center.
Rams senior Tatum Brown hit the go-ahead bucket with 1:37 left, giving her team a 48-47 lead, then went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line to ice the game as Cherokee went 0-for-2 from 3, and 1-for-2 from the free throw line as it failed to close the game.
Now the Rams (30-1), a No. 1 seed from Region 4, are in the championship game after entering the season unranked. They’ll play the North Forsyth-Newton winner, with that game scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip-off later Saturday.
The girls Class 6A championship is 5:30 p.m. March 8 at Macon Coliseum.
“We’re trying to make a statement because nobody believed in us,” said Brown, a Jacksonville commit.
The No. 2 Rams entered the season unranked despite winning 7A last year, and they lost their season opener 68-62 to Cherokee On Nov. 9. They haven’t lost since, and Rams fourth-year coach Tim Slater said a driving force for them is being counted out after graduating AJC all-state selections Danielle Carnegie and Erin Rodgers from last year’s title team.
“Absolutely it’s a theme, Slater said. “We know how much work we put in, and just because we might not have the name recognition yet, because we have kids that stay and don’t transfer and and work hard and come off the bench, and and wait their turn, and bust their ass in silence. Sorry, but nobody knew who they were. We knew who they were, you know what I mean?...We wear that chip on our shoulder like a badge of pride, and it’s something that we’re going to bring to Macon with us next week.”
Cherokee (26-5), ranked No. 4 and a No. 1 seed from Region 5, were led by junior Lyla Griffith and senior Alex Whitecliffe, who each had 16 points.
The No. 1 ranked Grayson (28-2) boys team takes the court in the following game, hoping to join the girls in Macon for the championship. They take on No. 2 Wheeler (27-3).
