12 basketball teams chase 1st championships; 2 seek 1st title in any sport

“We’ve been hoping and wishing and praying for years and years and years,” Lowther said. “To be actually within striking distance is surreal.”
East Laurens will play Elbert County on Friday for the Class A Division I girls title.
Lowther is a 1995 graduate and former star player who returned to her alma mater in 2020-21 to become head coach. Her husband, Dwayne Lowther, is East Laurens’ boys head coach. Both their teams threatened last year but were stopped in the semifinals. This year, this phone is still ringing.
“It’s been overwhelming, but I appreciate all those calls and texts because it’s encouragement to keep doing what we’re doing,” she said. “It’s a great feeling to do something for East Laurens.”
The other 10 chasing their first basketball state tiles are girls teams from Milton, Creekview, Sandy Creek, Heritage-Ringgold and Washington-Wilkes and boys teams from Pebblebrook, St. Pius, Rabun County, Portal and Darlington.
They have their stories, too. Most are getting up there in age, making their runs more notable.
North Paulding, Creekview and Heritage opened this century, and Sandy Creek started in 1990, but the other eight date to the 1960s or much earlier. Portal opened in 1923, Milton in 1921 and Darlington before that.
And while some, such as Milton, St. Pius and Darlington, have won dozens of state titles in other sports, most don’t need to be reminded to cherish these rare opportunities.
Portal has never won a state championship in a boys sport. This is the boys basketball team’s first appearance in a final since 1957. Portal will play Clinch County for the Class A Division II boys final Thursday.
Washington-Wilkes, opened in 1957, has never won a state championship in a girls sport. This year’s Tigers have a rematch Thursday of the 2025 Class A Division II girls final against Wilcox County.
Rabun County, which dates back more than 100 years, has only one previous state title, boys golf in 1991. Until this season, the boys basketball team had never made a quarterfinal appearance. Ranked No. 1, Rabun County will play Southwest for the Class A Division I title Friday.
Pebblebrook, opened in 1965, also has only one previous state title, girls cross country in 1977. Pebblebrook’s boys will play Wheeler for the Class 6A title Saturday.
Murray County has one previous girls state title, won by the basketball team in 1965. Murray County is playing Hardaway in the 2A final, a 2025 rematch, on Saturday.
Harlem’s boys can win their first state title in boys basketball since 1969 against Cross Creek in the 2A boys final Wednesday.
The chart below shows the most recent finals appearance (first year listed) and the most recent championship for the 32 state finalists.
Girls
Class 6A
Grayson 2025 / 2024
North Paulding 2024 / Never
Class 5A
Milton Never / Never
Creekview Never / Never
Class 4A
Kell 2023 / 2023
Marist 2024 / 2024
Class 3A
Sandy Creek 2013 / Never
Heritage-Ringgold Never / Never
Class 2A
Hardaway 2025 / 2025
Murray County 2025 / 1965
Class A Division I
Elbert County 2022 / 2022
East Laurens Never / Never
Class A Division II
Wilcox County 2025 / 2025
Washington-Wilkes 2025 / Never
Class 3A-A Private
Hebron Christian 2025 / 2024
Holy Innocents’ 2025 / 2025
Boys
Class 6A
Pebblebrook 2025 / Never
Wheeler 2025 / 2025
Class 5A
Woodward Academy 2025 / 2020
Alexander 2024 / 2023
Class 4A
Pace Academy 2025 / 2023
St. Pius 2018 / Never
Class 3A
Harlem 1969 / 1969
Cross Creek 2022 / 2022
Class 2A
Morgan County 2019 / 2019
Butler 2025 / 2025
Class A Division I
Southwest 2025 / 1989
Rabun County Never / Never
Class A Division II
Clinch County 1989 / 1989
Portal 1957 / Never
Class 3A-A Private
Darlington Never / Never
Holy Innocents’ 2025 / 2025
1/20
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Woodward Academy guard Myles Hayes shoots the game-winning 3-point basket in the final seconds of the game against Gainesville in the semifinals of the GHSA Class 5A boys state basketball playoffs at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Atlanta. Woodward Academy won, 62-61. (Jason Getz/AJC)