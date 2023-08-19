Johnston Thurmond squeezes past Augusta Lucy C Laney

Johnston Thurmond edged Augusta Lucy C Laney 21-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this South Carolina football game.

The Rebels’ offense steamrolled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Augusta Lucy C Laney showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 21-12.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Augusta Lucy C Laney and Johnston Thurmond squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Augusta Lucy C Laney High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.