AJC Varsity

GHSA girls basketball state tournament second-round matchups | Full list

The second round will be played on Friday and Saturday.
The 16 winners in each of the eight classifications will meet in second-round games, hosted by the higher-seeded team, Friday and Saturday. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The 16 winners in each of the eight classifications will meet in second-round games, hosted by the higher-seeded team, Friday and Saturday. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The matchups for the second round of the Georgia High School Association girls basketball state tournament are almost complete after the majority of first-round games were played Tuesday night.

The rest of the lineup will be set after the other first-round games are played Wednesday.

The 16 winners in each of the eight classifications will meet in second-round games, hosted by the higher-seeded team, Friday and Saturday.

Listed below are the second-round games.

RELATED
GHSA girls basketball state tournament first-round scores

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

RELATED
Girls basketball rankings: 2 new No. 1 teams seek first state championships

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Class 3A-A private

About the Author

Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

More Stories

The Latest

Region 5AA Championship : Holy Innocents vs. KIPP Atlanta

GHSA boys basketball state tournament second-round matchups | Full list

1h ago

Basketball coach describes hectic game change: ‘Thought this had to be a joke’

2h ago

Pressure no problem for ELCA’s AJ Williams, the top 2028 basketball prospect

Keep Reading

GHSA boys basketball state tournament second-round matchups | Full list

1h ago

GHSA girls basketball state tournament first-round scores

GHSA boys basketball state tournament first-round scores

Featured

Jen Jordan

Two liberal challengers test Georgia’s entrenched Supreme Court

Braves announce launch of own television network

Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes to headline Atlanta’s 2026 Shaky Knees Festival