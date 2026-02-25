GHSA girls basketball state tournament second-round matchups | Full list

The matchups for the second round of the Georgia High School Association girls basketball state tournament are almost complete after the majority of first-round games were played Tuesday night.
The rest of the lineup will be set after the other first-round games are played Wednesday.
The 16 winners in each of the eight classifications will meet in second-round games, hosted by the higher-seeded team, Friday and Saturday.
Listed below are the second-round games.
Class 6A
- (R1 #3) Camden County at (R4 #1) Archer
- (R5 #3) Marietta/(R3 #2) Hillgrove winner at (R2 #1) Carrollton
- (R4 #4) Grayson at (R8 #3) Mill Creek/(R1 #2) Valdosta winner
- (R3 #3) McEachern/(R5 #2) Cherokee winner at (R6 #1) South Forsyth
- (R6 #2) North Forsyth at (R3 #1) Campbell
- (R4 #3) Grovetown vs. (R8 #4) Dacula/(R1 #1) Lowndes winner
- (R6 #3) West Forsyth/(R2 #2) Westlake winner at (R5 #1) North Paulding
- (R4 #2) Newton at (R8 #1) Buford
Class 5A
- (R1 #3) Evans/(R8 #2) Winder-Barrow winner vs. (R7 #4) Gainesville/(R4 #1) Woodward Academy winner
- (R3 #2) Morrow vs. (R6 #4) Sprayberry/(R2 #1) Coffee winner
- (R1 #2) Brunswick at (R7 #1) Milton
- (R3 #3) Newnan at (R6 #1) Sequoyah
- (R5 #4) South Paulding at (R6 #2) River Ridge
- (R4 #3) Tri-Cities vs. (R8 #4) Jackson County/(R1 #1) Bradwell Institute winner
- (R6 #3) Creekview at (R5 #1) New Manchester
- (R4 #2) Shiloh at (R8 #1) Loganville