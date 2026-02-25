GHSA boys basketball state tournament second-round matchups | Full list

The matchups for the second round of the Georgia High School Association boys basketball state tournament are beginning to come into focus after four first-round games were played Tuesday night.
The rest of the lineup will be set after the other 124 first-round games are played Wednesday.
The 16 winners in each of the eight classifications will meet in second-round games, hosted by the higher-seeded team, Friday and Saturday.
Listed below are the second-round games.
Class 6A
- (R1 #3) Tift County/(R8 #2) Central Gwinnett winner vs. (R7 #4) Norcross/(R4 #1) Grayson winner
- (R5 #3) Walton/(R3 #2) Hillgrove winner vs. (R6 #4) Forsyth Central/(R2 #1) Westlake winner
- (R8 #3) Mill Creek/(R1 #2) Valdosta winner vs. (R4 #4) Rockdale County/(R7 #1) Meadowcreek winner
- (R3 #3) Pebblebrook/(R5 #2) Cherokee winner vs. (R2 #4) Douglas County/(R6 #1) Lambert winner
- (R2 #3) Chapel Hill/(R6 #2) North Atlanta winner vs. (R5 #4) Marietta/(R3 #1) McEachern winner
- (R4 #3) Newton/(R7 #2) Peachtree Ridge winner vs. (R8 #4) Dacula/(R1 #1) Lowndes winner
- (R6 #3) South Forsyth/(R2 #2) East Coweta vs. (R3 #4) Osborne/(R5 #1) Wheeler winner
- (R7 #3) North Gwinnett/(R4 #2) South Gwinnett winner vs. (R1 #4) Richmond Hill/(R8 #1) Buford
Class 5A
- (R1 #3) Brunswick/(R8 #2) Habersham Central winner vs. (R7 #4) Lanier/(R4 #1) Woodward Academy winner
- (R5 #3) Kennesaw Mountain/(R3 #2) Newnan winner vs. (R6 #4) Pope/(R2 #1) Houston County winner
- (R8 #3) Jackson County/(R1 #2) Evans winner vs. (R4 #4) Chamblee/(R7 #1) Gainesville winner
- (R3 #3) Dutchtown/(R5 #2) South Paulding winner vs. (R2 #4) Veterans/(R6 #1) Lassiter winner
- (R2 #3) Lee County/(R6 #2) Woodstock winner vs. (R5 #4) East Paulding/(R3 #1) Hughes winner
- (R4 #3) Tri-Cities/(R7 #2) Johns Creek winner vs. (R8 #4) Loganville/(R1 #1) Bradwell Institute winner
- (R6 #3) Sprayberry/(R2 #2) Coffee winner vs. (R3 #4) Morrow/(R5 #1) Alexander winner
- (R7 #3) Milton/(R4 #2) Decatur winner vs. (R1 #4) Statesboro/(R8 #1) Winder-Barrow winner