GHSA boys basketball state tournament second-round matchups | Full list

Holy Innocents Episcopal Jaden McCullough (right) shoots against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Akil Robinson during Region 5AA Championship game at Therrell High School, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. Holy Innocents Episcopal won 56-46 over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The 16 winners in each of the eight classifications will meet in second-round games on Friday and Saturday.

The 16 winners in each of the eight classifications will meet in second-round games on Friday and Saturday.

The matchups for the second round of the Georgia High School Association boys basketball state tournament are beginning to come into focus after four first-round games were played Tuesday night.

The rest of the lineup will be set after the other 124 first-round games are played Wednesday.