GHSA boys basketball state tournament second-round matchups | Full list

The 16 winners in each of the eight classifications will meet in second-round games on Friday and Saturday.
Holy Innocents Episcopal Jaden McCullough (right) shoots against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Akil Robinson during Region 5AA Championship game at Therrell High School, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. Holy Innocents Episcopal won 56-46 over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
58 minutes ago

The matchups for the second round of the Georgia High School Association boys basketball state tournament are beginning to come into focus after four first-round games were played Tuesday night.

The rest of the lineup will be set after the other 124 first-round games are played Wednesday.

The 16 winners in each of the eight classifications will meet in second-round games, hosted by the higher-seeded team, Friday and Saturday.

Listed below are the second-round games.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Class 3A-A private

Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

1h ago

