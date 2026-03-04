Georgia Bulldogs Georgia women’s basketball confident entering SEC Tournament Transfers, freshmen have jelled quickly for No. 8 seed Bulldogs. From left, Trinity Turner, Savannah Henderson, Dani Carnegie, Mia Woolfolk and Zhen Craft — pictured during their game against Ole Miss in January — are among the Bulldogs who have helped Georgia to a 22-8 record heading into the SEC Tournament. (Courtesy of Conor Dillon/Access Atlanta)

After a tough 29-point loss to No. 4 Texas on Feb. 26, the Georgia women’s basketball team knew it had to respond in a hurry. The Bulldogs went from committing 24 turnovers versus the Longhorns to a dominant win against the Gators on senior night, polishing off the regular season on a high note entering the SEC Tournament. Its 22 wins were the most since coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson’s first season in 2022-23.

As a No. 8 seed, Georgia (22-8) earned a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament and will face the winner of Arkansas (16 seed) and No. 17-ranked Kentucky (9 seed), which tips off at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina. The Bulldogs will play 11 a.m. Thursday, and the winner of that game will face No. 1 seed South Carolina at noon Friday. The No. 22-ranked Bulldogs are a fairly young team, with eight newcomers (five transfers and three freshmen) this season.

They’ve gotten major contributions from Dani Carnegie, a sophomore guard who transferred from Georgia Tech and now leads Georgia in scoring at 18.1 points per game. But they have three more players averaging double-digit scoring: junior forward Mia Woolfolk (13.5 points per game), Theuerkauf (11.7), who transferred from Wake Forest, and sophomore guard Trinity Turner (11).

The Bulldogs have versatility in what lineup they can roll out and have gotten contributions throughout the roster: Abrahamson-Henderson pointed to freshman Jocelyn Faison, who has come off the bench to give them a defensive boost. “I think it’s still strength in numbers, to be honest,” Abrahamson-Henderson said of the team’s identity. “I think they finally bought into that, you know, like, we have a lot of people we can play at different positions in different times, and depending on what the other team’s doing against us. … Every game is different. Kentucky, they’re huge, so we’re gonna have to play big lineups. You know, when we played Arkansas, we could play smaller lineups.” The daily grind of physical SEC play helped the team buy into that philosophy, Abrahamson-Henderson said. It’s a new experience for all but Georgia’s small returning cast from last year. “Only four of them have played here, right, at this tournament, know what it’s about, know what it’s like,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “So we’ve just got to prepare them as best we can, get them ready as best we can.” One of those four is Woolfolk, who was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last season and leads the team in rebounding at 5.6 per game this season.