Atlanta Braves With Ronald Acuña Jr. cemented at top, Braves lineup could go myriad of ways ‘I’m gonna watch it play out this spring. I’m not going to be married to any one lineup,’ Walt Weiss says. Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin takes live batting practice during spring training. He hit in the No. 2 spot for Sunday's game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Ronald Acuña Jr. will bat leadoff. That much is clear. After that? There are options, and that’s the way first-year Braves manager Walt Weiss likes it.

“There’s many schools of thought when it comes to lineup construction. I’ve probably gone down every rabbit hole as it relates to guys,” Weiss said. “I’m gonna watch it play out this spring. I’m not going to be married to any one lineup. I have my thoughts, I’m gonna mess around with it this spring. But the mentality is we’re going after starters.” Sunday’s starting nine was a window into Weiss’ thinking when it comes to penning the lineup. RELATED ‘Brave icon’ Ronald Acuña Jr. returning to leadoff in 2026 Catcher Drake Baldwin, the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year, hit second in front of Matt Olson during Sunday’s game against the Twins at CoolToday Park. Jurickson Profar served as the cleanup man and was followed by Austin Riley fifth, Ozzie Albies in the six-hole and Michael Harris II hitting seventh. Shortstop Mauricio Dubon hit ninth after Aaron Schunk began the game as the designated hitter in the eighth spot. Now, that order, and any batting order during spring training, should be taken with a grain of salt. But Baldwin in the on-deck circle watching Acuña lead off, and Riley and Olson positioned somewhere in the middle of the order, should be customary.

“I’m not saying this is exactly how it’s gonna be, but I wanna look at this with (Baldwin) and (Olson) back to back,” Weiss said. “When that lineup turns over, man, I want it to be a gauntlet. It starts with (Acuña) and it’s tough to catch your breath. That’s the plan.”

It’s important to remember the Braves will start the season without catcher Sean Murphy or shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. And Mike Yastrzemski, who made his Grapefruit League debut with the Braves in Saturday’s game and who belted a first-inning homer from the two-spot in the order, could be in the lineup in place of Profar — or even at the same time given the matchup with that day’s opposing starting pitcher. Weiss was quick to point out the Braves lineup will be linear only the first time through, and then, of course, will become circular. “I think it’s a lengthy lineup. I think there’s different skill sets, especially when you look at the lower half at that lineup, there’s some things we can do, guys who can handle the bat. But it’s dangerous,” Weiss added. “I don’t know exactly where, like, a Michael Harris is gonna hit, but you’re running into him after going through the gauntlet — they’re all dangerous. “I feel good about our offense. I’m sure everyone is saying that in February. I think we’re gonna look at last year, and we’re gonna look at it as an outlier.” RELATED Chris Sale sharp in Grapefruit League debut If — a very large if given recent history — the Braves regulars can stay healthy, they can indeed become a menacing offense. Acuña is a former MVP and former rookie of the year. Olson, Riley, Albies, Murphy and Profar have all been All-Stars, and Baldwin and Harris have Rookie of the Year seasons on their respective resumes.