Who are Braves’ most intriguing veteran nonroster invitees?
Heralded prospects will receive much of the spring training attention, but keep an eye on these four veterans.
Starting pitcher Martin Perez — pictured throwing against the Braves in 2024 — will be in camp with Atlanta and could be a quality addition to a starting pitching staff with lots of health questions. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The Braves report to North Port, Florida, this week to begin what they hope will be another historically significant campaign. They’re attempting to rebound from a 76-win season that kept them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The team announced its nonroster invitees last week. Here are some of the intriguing veterans attempting to make the club or stick with the organization (we’re excluding prospects like pitchers JR Ritchie and Owen Murphy because they’re obviously of great interest):
Longtime fans will surely recognize Pérez, a well-traveled veteran who’s trying to help a rotation that could need innings. After all, the Braves are loaded with questions around their starting rotation because of health concerns.
Pérez, 34, has played for six teams over the past 14 years. He pitched for the White Sox in 2025, posting a respectable 3.54 ERA in 11 games (10 starts). He missed significant time because of elbow inflammation. But a healthy Pérez could provide ideal rotation depth. The Braves have continued trying to add a veteran starter before opening day. Pérez, though, could end up a quality addition.
Right-hander James Karinchak
There’s a tired baseball cliche likening upside plays to lottery tickets. But in this case, consider Karinchak exactly that. He had a 3.10 ERA from 2019-23 (174 games). He struck out 253 in 165⅔ innings (though he has walked 98). But he hasn’t appeared in a major league game in two seasons, spending time with the Guardians and White Sox organizations.
Further distanced from his shoulder issues, perhaps Karinchak, 30, can regain some of what made him a strikeout artist. He’ll give the Braves an idea what he can provide over the next several weeks.
“Guys who’ve had success in the past are guys we earmark a little bit,” president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said. “We spend a little more time on it. Doesn’t mean they’re going to pan out. But he’s still young, and when the stuff comes back, there are so many examples, you look yearly at guys who’ve emerged — and not necessarily out of baseball, but outside the big league level for a few years — and finally bounce back.
“So excited to see how he looks when he comes to camp.”
Infielder Aaron Schunk
Bulldogs fans might remember Schunk from his days starring in Athens. He’s competing with players like Luke Williams for a potential utility man role, though he could certainly remain in the organization should he not make the initial roster.
Schunk, 28, made his MLB debut two years ago and has appeared in 55 games, hitting .222 with a .548 OPS. He played in only 16 major league games last season. He had an .829 OPS over 90 games in Triple-A.
Infielder Kyle Farmer
Another Georgia product, Farmer is competing for a bench spot. The 35-year-old has endured a couple of tough years with the Twins and Rockies. He hit .256 with a .725 OPS in his last solid season (2023). Farmer has played shortstop, first base, second base and third base in recent seasons. He has postseason experience, appearing in nine playoff games across three postseasons with the Dodgers, Reds and Twins.
The Braves have ample infield depth, even with starting shortstop Ha-Seong Kim missing the start of the season. They’ll start Mauricio Dubón in his place, though Dubón can move around the field as needed, which could provide some playing time for Jorge Mateo or one of the nonroster invitees.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
