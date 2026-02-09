Atlanta Braves Who are Braves’ most intriguing veteran nonroster invitees? Heralded prospects will receive much of the spring training attention, but keep an eye on these four veterans. Starting pitcher Martin Perez — pictured throwing against the Braves in 2024 — will be in camp with Atlanta and could be a quality addition to a starting pitching staff with lots of health questions. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

The Braves report to North Port, Florida, this week to begin what they hope will be another historically significant campaign. They’re attempting to rebound from a 76-win season that kept them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team announced its nonroster invitees last week. Here are some of the intriguing veterans attempting to make the club or stick with the organization (we’re excluding prospects like pitchers JR Ritchie and Owen Murphy because they’re obviously of great interest):

Left-hander Martín Pérez Longtime fans will surely recognize Pérez, a well-traveled veteran who's trying to help a rotation that could need innings. After all, the Braves are loaded with questions around their starting rotation because of health concerns. Pérez, 34, has played for six teams over the past 14 years. He pitched for the White Sox in 2025, posting a respectable 3.54 ERA in 11 games (10 starts). He missed significant time because of elbow inflammation. But a healthy Pérez could provide ideal rotation depth. The Braves have continued trying to add a veteran starter before opening day. Pérez, though, could end up a quality addition. Right-hander James Karinchak There's a tired baseball cliche likening upside plays to lottery tickets. But in this case, consider Karinchak exactly that. He had a 3.10 ERA from 2019-23 (174 games). He struck out 253 in 165⅔ innings (though he has walked 98). But he hasn't appeared in a major league game in two seasons, spending time with the Guardians and White Sox organizations. Further distanced from his shoulder issues, perhaps Karinchak, 30, can regain some of what made him a strikeout artist. He'll give the Braves an idea what he can provide over the next several weeks.

"Guys who've had success in the past are guys we earmark a little bit," president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said. "We spend a little more time on it. Doesn't mean they're going to pan out. But he's still young, and when the stuff comes back, there are so many examples, you look yearly at guys who've emerged — and not necessarily out of baseball, but outside the big league level for a few years — and finally bounce back.