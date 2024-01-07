Girls Basketball Roundup – January 5, 2024

In recent action on Dec. 29, Martinez Augusta Christian faced off against Fort Mill Lakeside Prep.

Evans Lakeside earns stressful win over Brunswick

Evans Lakeside finally found a way to top Brunswick 49-46 on Jan. 5 in Georgia girls high school basketball.

Gainesville East Forsyth routs Athens Cedar Shoals

Gainesville East Forsyth unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Athens Cedar Shoals 55-25 Friday on Jan. 5 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

McDonough Union Grove bests McDonough Eagles Landing

McDonough Union Grove controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-36 win against McDonough Eagles Landing in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, McDonough Union Grove and McDonough Eagles Landing squared off on Feb. 9, 2023 at McDonough Eagles Landing High School.

