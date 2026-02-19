Georgia Bulldogs Georgia women building strong resume entering matchup with No. 11 Oklahoma Lady Bulldogs have three wins against AP top 20 teams and seek another one. Georgia guard Dani Carnegie takes the ball around a Vanderbilt player Sunday. (Emil Madden/UGA Athletic Association)

Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson sat at the postgame podium with damp hair and a slight smile on her face. She had just come from the locker room, where the Lady Bulldogs doused her with water after their victory over No. 5 Vanderbilt. For Abrahamson-Henderson, the win reinforced what she already knew about her team.

“They are finally listening to what I’m saying about how talented they are,” she told reporters Sunday after the win. RELATED Georgia women’s basketball finding its footing in SEC Georgia, which is in the fourth year of Abrahamson-Henderson’s tenure, is building a strong resume. The Lady Bulldogs already earned three victories over top 20 teams — their most during the regular season since 2010-11 — and have an opportunity to claim one more Thursday night when No. 11 Oklahoma travels to Stegeman Coliseum. It’s a stark contrast from Abrahamson-Henderson’s first three seasons, when Georgia beat one ranked team. “We were going into this game knowing that if we play how we play, we can do whatever we want,” sophomore forward Mia Woolfolk said.

Georgia is making a strong push for its first NCAA Tournament bid since the 2022-23 season. ESPN’s Charlie Creme has UGA slotted as a seventh-seed in the Louisville, Kentucky, bracket in his latest predictions. Georgia also is back in the AP Top 25, earning the 24th spot in Monday’s rankings.