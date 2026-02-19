UGA Logo
Georgia women building strong resume entering matchup with No. 11 Oklahoma

Lady Bulldogs have three wins against AP top 20 teams and seek another one.
Georgia guard Dani Carnegie takes the ball around a Vanderbilt player Sunday. (Emil Madden/UGA Athletic Association)
Georgia guard Dani Carnegie takes the ball around a Vanderbilt player Sunday. (Emil Madden/UGA Athletic Association)
By Olivia Sayer
26 minutes ago

Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson sat at the postgame podium with damp hair and a slight smile on her face. She had just come from the locker room, where the Lady Bulldogs doused her with water after their victory over No. 5 Vanderbilt.

For Abrahamson-Henderson, the win reinforced what she already knew about her team.

“They are finally listening to what I’m saying about how talented they are,” she told reporters Sunday after the win.

Georgia women’s basketball finding its footing in SEC

Georgia, which is in the fourth year of Abrahamson-Henderson’s tenure, is building a strong resume. The Lady Bulldogs already earned three victories over top 20 teams — their most during the regular season since 2010-11 — and have an opportunity to claim one more Thursday night when No. 11 Oklahoma travels to Stegeman Coliseum.

It’s a stark contrast from Abrahamson-Henderson’s first three seasons, when Georgia beat one ranked team.

“We were going into this game knowing that if we play how we play, we can do whatever we want,” sophomore forward Mia Woolfolk said.

Georgia is making a strong push for its first NCAA Tournament bid since the 2022-23 season. ESPN’s Charlie Creme has UGA slotted as a seventh-seed in the Louisville, Kentucky, bracket in his latest predictions. Georgia also is back in the AP Top 25, earning the 24th spot in Monday’s rankings.

It’s quite the turnaround for a team who posted a 13-19 record last season with a 4-12 mark in conference play. What’s more impressive is how the Lady Bulldogs made the jump in a conference that leads the country with 10 teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

The number set a record in January, giving the SEC the most ranked teams in a single week during the poll’s 50-year history.

“The toughest conference in the country,” Abrahamson-Henderson said after Georgia’s matchup with Alabama. “Every night is just intense.”

Georgia women’s basketball off to best start since 2009

Despite playing in an “intense” conference, Georgia holds a 20-6 record with a 6-6 mark in conference play. The Lady Bulldogs became the fastest team in program history to reach 20 wins in eight years and are close to securing their first winning record in conference play in three seasons.

Georgia will conclude its campaign with home games against No. 11 Oklahoma and Florida and road trips to No. 4 Texas and Auburn.

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

