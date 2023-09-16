Cumming North Forsyth squeezes past Jefferson Jackson County

Cumming North Forsyth finally found a way to top Jefferson Jackson County 42-35 for a Georgia high school football victory at Cumming North Forsyth High on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Cumming North Forsyth and Jefferson Jackson County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Cumming North Forsyth thundered to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a 21-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Cumming North Forsyth and Jefferson Jackson County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Jefferson Jackson County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cumming North Forsyth faced off against Cumming West Forsyth and Jefferson Jackson County took on Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on Sept. 1 at Jefferson Jackson County High School.

