Atlanta Falcons James Pearce Jr.’s legal status leaves Falcons with a mess ‘The problem for the Falcons is that the legal matter could be a long way from resolution.’ Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich speaks with members of the media at a news conference at the Falcons’ Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s a sign that your tenure as head coach isn’t starting the way you imagined. You’re introducing your coordinators to the media and you announce that the coaches will defer any questions about your star edge rusher’s arrest on multiple felony charges to the team’s statement about said arrest.

That was new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski’s role Wednesday as new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, new special-teams coordinator Craig Aukerman and returning defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich met with media. “Respectfully, I understand there are questions, but we don’t have much to add there,” Stefanski said. Beyond the team statement issued Saturday, it was the first time any members of the organization publicly addressed the arrest of edge rusher James Pearce Jr. after he allegedly crashed his car multiple times into a car being driven by former girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson and then allegedly struck a police officer with his car while evading arrest. Ulbrich did answer a question about his reaction to the news of Pearce’s arrest, saying that “I was obviously disappointed.”

The organization moves forward. With decisions to make regarding the roster and free agency and the NFL draft approaching, there’s no other choice. A remade organization headed by president of football Matt Ryan with a new head coach, a new general manager in Ian Cunningham and a number of new assistant coaches can’t be caught up by the situation.

But the problem for the Falcons is that the legal matter could be a long way from resolution, which could complicate how the team handles business in the meantime. First, Pearce’s attorney has said in a statement to The Associated Press that Pearce maintains his innocence and that “We look forward to vigorously defending our client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.” Second, Jackson’s attorney filed a legal notice Tuesday declaring that she is “willing to testify at trial, if one is necessary.” The two stances suggest that this won’t be resolved quickly or quietly. From a human perspective, it is a sad affair, a person with a brilliant future allegedly committing horrific violence against a former girlfriend. From the perspective of the operation that the Falcons are trying to run, it would seem a mess.

Do the Falcons simply cut Pearce and declare it a loss? Do they accept a likely suspension from the NFL and keep him on the roster? If so, how long will it be? How would Ryan, whose role is to instill a culture of accountability and lead a team that will represent Atlanta, explain that to fans and sponsors who couldn’t stomach supporting Pearce? From a playing standpoint, it has the potential to create a massive hole. Pearce’s standout play as a rookie, setting a club record for rookies with 10.5 sacks, gave a taste of the dominant player he can be in seasons to come. Pearce offered the Falcons assurance that the long-unmet need for a game-changing pass rusher had been fully addressed. At his introductory news conference, Stefanski shared his excitement to coach Pearce and fellow rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker, calling them “very, very talented young men.” He said that he already had spoken with Ulbrich about those two in particular and how they can be deployed.

On Wednesday, Ulbrich himself spoke of the importance of a strong defensive line. Drawing from the example of Super Bowl participants Seattle and New England, he said that it was important to invest in the defensive line because “that’s where championship teams are built, not just championship defenses.” The Falcons did that last year in trading their 2026 first-round pick to the Rams in exchange for the first-round pick that they used to select Pearce. But now they’re not only without the pick they traded to draft Pearce but possibly Pearce himself. Ulbrich would be best using his offseason time designing a scheme that will best utilize his team’s talent. He was asked how he operates with the future so uncertain. “Exactly that,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate situation. Just don’t have all the details of it yet and where this thing will go. So we’ll see.”

He was then asked if he has to prepare, at least in the interim, for Pearce not to be with the team. “It’s still so early,” Ulbrich said. “We’re not there yet, either way.” Beyond that, the state of uncertainty impacts strategizing for free agency and the draft. Should the Falcons commit to finding Pearce’s replacement? If so, given their limited salary-cap space and the lack of a first-round pick, could they reasonably expect to find a talent who could effectively replace Pearce? A lot of questions. For the Falcons, not many answers.