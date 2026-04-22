Sports

Higher scores are goal for seniors at this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic

PGA Tour Champions event has switched to Modified Stableford scoring, aiming to reward players willing to take more risks.
Ernie Els shot a 64 and was tied for the lead after 36 holes during last year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth. Els finished second to winner Jerry Kelly. (Courtesy of Kate Awtrey-King 2025)
Ernie Els shot a 64 and was tied for the lead after 36 holes during last year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth. Els finished second to winner Jerry Kelly. (Courtesy of Kate Awtrey-King 2025)
By Stan Awtrey
1 hour ago

The leaderboard will have a different look this week when the Mitsubishi Electric Classic makes its annual stop at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth. The names will be familiar, but the numbers beside them won’t mean the same thing.

That’s because tournament organizers and the PGA Tour Champions opted to switch to the Modified Stableford scoring system. So instead of counting strokes, the traditional way golf tournaments like the Masters does, the seniors will be trying to accumulate points.

For this week, positive numbers are good and negative numbers are bad.

The Mitsubishi Electric Classic will be the only tournament among all PGA Tour platforms to use the Modified Stableford scoring system this year. The change is expected to help the event stand out on the schedule.

“There’s just this little bit more diversification between risk and reward,” said tournament host Stewart Cink, the 2025 Charles Schwab Cup champion and the top-ranked player on PGA Tour Champions. “It places higher value on taking risk and, in golf, that’s exciting for the players to play and for the fans to watch.”

Under the Modified Stableford system, players get zero points for making par but receive two points for a birdie, five points for an eagle and eight points for a double eagle. They receive minus-one point for a bogey and minus-three points for a double bogey or worse.

The idea is to create more aggressive play, with golfers encouraged to take more risks in exchange for more reward.

Sugarloaf’s par-5 18th hole should get plenty of attention, particularly in the last round, when players might be tempted to challenge the water in front of the green to steal an eagle and make a bigger jump up the scoreboard.

On a recent visit to Sugarloaf, Cink stood in the fairway, about 200 yards away from the 18th green, and discussed the new scoring option.

“You have a chance to go for the green in two and bring eagle into play,” Cink said. “Last year we even saw a double eagle here. That would be an eight-pointer. That’s a pretty big jump. But there’s a pond down there, too, and players are going to know an eagle is five points and a bogey is only minus-one, so it’s a huge discrepancy.”

Last year the tournament was won by Jerry Kelly, who shot 20-under par, one stroke better than Ernie Els. Under the new format, the outcome would have been the same: Kelly would have accumulated 42 points for his 22 birdies and two bogeys, with Els getting 40 points for making 18 birdies, one eagle and one bogey.

“It’s impossible to just run away and hide,” Cink said. “In stroke play, if you get ahead by five shots with five holes to play, you can par the rest of the holes and play conservatively and win, even if someone goes crazy. With this format you cannot do that, because every birdie is worth two and every eagle is worth five. There’s just too much volatility to play safe.”

New faces: Zach Johnson, who won twice at Sugarloaf (2004, 2007) when it hosted the BellSouth Classic, will compete here as a senior for the first time, as will Ben Crane, the 2003 BellSouth champion. South African Rory Sabbatini, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, turned 50 on April 2 and will make his Mitsubishi debut.

Familiar faces: Kelly set a tournament scoring record last year and is back to defend his championship. Other past champions in the field are Stephen Ames (2017, 2023-24); Steve Flesch (2018, 2022); Dicky Pride (2021); Scott McCarron (2019); Woody Austin (2016); and fan favorite Miguel Ángel Jiménez (2014).

Of the top 15 on the Schwab points list, only Steven Alker and Pádraig Harrington are sitting this one out, as is Bernhard Langer, who won the first event in 2013.

Local faces: In addition to Cink, most of the Georgia guys are in the field: Billy Andrade, Tim O’Neal, David Duval, Vaughn Taylor and Heath Slocum. Scott Parel and Jason Bohn are on the alternate list for the 78-player field.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

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