First-year program ends North Oconee’s 6-year gymnastics state championship run

Three girls at Blessed Trinity went to the athletic director this year, saying they’d like to form a gymnastics team.
Now, that gymnastics team is a state champion — Blessed Trinity’s 58th this century covering 17 sports.
Three girls at Blessed Trinity went to the athletic director this year, saying they’d like to form a gymnastics team.
Now, that gymnastics team is a state champion — Blessed Trinity’s 58th this century covering 17 sports.
With an overwhelming performance from sophomore Gabriella Perez — who won the all-around title and swept all four individual events — the Titans took the Class 4A-A title Friday night at Buford and ended North Oconee’s six-year reign.
Perez’s score in the all-around (38.500) and beam (9.700) were the best in both classes.
Her junior teammates gave the team the rest of the points needed to claim the championship.
Isabella Sutapaha was second to Perez on the vault, fourth on the floor, fifth on beam and fifth all-around.
Chloe Seng was fourth on the beam and sixth in the all-around.
“We weren’t sure what to expect with it being our first year, but these three young women blew any and all expectations out of the park,” Blessed Trinity coach Nicole Irvin said. “They are incredible athletes, and it’s been an honor to watch them compete. Beyond that, everyone in the gymnastics community was incredibly helpful and we can’t thank them enough for their guidance and support. The gratitude we felt leaving the gym last night was overwhelming.”
North Forsyth repeated as Class 6A-5A champion, edging Buford for the second straight season to win 6A-5A.
North Forsyth’s Logan Otteson won the 6A-5A all-around with a 38.250 score. She won the floor exercise with a 10.000.
Team
All-around
Bars
Beam
Floor
Vault
Team
All-around
Bars
Beam
Floor
Vault