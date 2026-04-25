AJC Varsity First-year program ends North Oconee’s 6-year gymnastics state championship run North Forsyth repeats as 6A-5A champion. North Forsyth’s Logan Otteson, Blessed Trinity’s Gabriella Perez win all-around titles. Blessed Trinity started its first gymnastics team this season. The Titans — made up of coach Bethany Cotter (from left), Chloe Seng, Gabriella Perez, Isabella Sutapaha and coach Nicole Irvin — won their first state championship on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Courtesy of the Georgia High School Association)

By Todd Holcomb 2 hours ago Share

Three girls at Blessed Trinity went to the athletic director this year, saying they’d like to form a gymnastics team. Now, that gymnastics team is a state champion — Blessed Trinity’s 58th this century covering 17 sports.

With an overwhelming performance from sophomore Gabriella Perez — who won the all-around title and swept all four individual events — the Titans took the Class 4A-A title Friday night at Buford and ended North Oconee’s six-year reign. Perez’s score in the all-around (38.500) and beam (9.700) were the best in both classes. Her junior teammates gave the team the rest of the points needed to claim the championship. Isabella Sutapaha was second to Perez on the vault, fourth on the floor, fifth on beam and fifth all-around.

Chloe Seng was fourth on the beam and sixth in the all-around.

“We weren’t sure what to expect with it being our first year, but these three young women blew any and all expectations out of the park,” Blessed Trinity coach Nicole Irvin said. “They are incredible athletes, and it’s been an honor to watch them compete. Beyond that, everyone in the gymnastics community was incredibly helpful and we can’t thank them enough for their guidance and support. The gratitude we felt leaving the gym last night was overwhelming.” Blessed Trinity sophomore Gabriella Perez won the Class 4A-A all-round during the state meet Friday, April 24, 2026, at Buford. She also swept all four individual events. (Courtesy of the Georgia High School Association) North Forsyth repeated as Class 6A-5A champion, edging Buford for the second straight season to win 6A-5A. North Forsyth’s Logan Otteson won the 6A-5A all-around with a 38.250 score. She won the floor exercise with a 10.000. North Forsyth won the Class 6A-5A gymnastics title for the second straight year on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Buford. (Courtesy of the Georgia High School Association)

2026 GHSA gymnastics state championship results Class 6A-5A Team North Forsyth

Buford

Walton

Forsyth Central All-around Logan Otteson, North Forsyth — 38.250

Lyla McIntosh, Buford — 37.875

Erin Johnson, Alexander — 37.425

Lizzy Wilson, Walton — 37.225 Bars

Jolee McCauley, Lassiter — 9.750

Logan Otteson, North Forsyth — 9.600

McKenzie Morin, Buford — 9.600

Carsyn Kudlas, North Forsyth — 9.400 Beam Erin Johnson, Alexander — 9.600

Logan Otteson, North Forsyth — 8.925

Gabby Amidei, Buford — 8.900

Lucy Johnson, East Coweta — 8.850 Floor Logan Otteson, North Forsyth — 10.000

Erin Johnson, Alexander — 9.500

Olivia Ferrell, Pope — 9.400

Lizzy Wilson, Walton — 9.200

Vault Lyla McIntosh, Buford — 9.875

Gina Morabito, Thomas County Central — 9.875

Logan Otteson, North Forsyth — 9.725

Mackenzie Young, East Coweta — 9.450 Class 4A-A Team Blessed Trinity

Pace Academy

Union Grove

Bremen All-around

Gabriella Perez, Blessed Trinity — 38.500

Roxane Chapsal, Union Grove — 36.350

Meredith Wesley, Ola — 36.200

Mackenzie Glenn, Union Grove — 35.600 Bars Gabriella Perez, Blessed Trinity — 9.650

Meredith Wesley, Ola — 9.1650

Roxane Chapsal, Union Grove — 8.925

Ella Hawkins, North Oconee — 8.850 Beam Gabriella Perez, Blessed Trinity — 9.700

Roxane Chapsal, Union Grove — 9.350

Mackenzie Glenn, Union Grove — 9.125

Chloe Seng, Blessed Trinity — 9.075