Georgia Bulldogs Zachariah Branch pick earns Falcons strong praise from Mel Kiper Jr. Atlanta takes the Georgia playmaking receiver with No. 79 overall pick in the NFL draft. Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (center), shown celebrating after scoring a touchdown against Alabama during the SEC championship game, was nabbed by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 79 overall pick in the draft. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

Zachariah Branch may not have been the first Georgia player taken in this year’s draft, but he is certainly the most popular based on where he landed. The Atlanta Falcons nabbed Branch with the No. 79 overall pick in the draft, taking Branch in the third round.

It marks the third straight year the Falcons have taken a Georgia player. A season ago, they took Jalon Walker in the first round. Atlanta, which overhauled its organization this offseason, had a very heavy presence at Georgia’s pro day. They got a long look at what Branch brings to the table. “I think they know what this university has to offer and the fact they can get some players from here helps their organization,” Smart said at Georgia’s pro day. As for Branch, he gives the Falcons a dynamic punt returner as well as a game-changer in the slot.

“Ian (Cunningham) and crew have done a ton of work on Zachariah,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said of Branch. “We’ve spent a lot of time with him, the coaches have, and he really has a great schematic fit, also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works, but just a player that you can really line up all over the field. You go back and watch his tape across his different stops and how he was utilized. “I think there’s a ton of versatility there, and also he provides value in the return game, which is no small thing.” Those reacting to the pick came away impressed with what the Falcons did. “Certainly with the quickness, the explosions, the speed, I think his hands were good,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said of the pick. “I thought overall, Zachariah Branch played to the level of a late first-round, early second-round pick. You factor in the punt and kickoff return ability, I’ve got to believe the Atlanta Falcons, I think at 79, got one of the best 35, 40 players in this draft.” Branch was the fifth Georgia player drafted in this year’s NFL draft. After his selection, both Georgia and Falcons fans celebrated.