Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart explains why he's 'certainly for' College Football Playoff expansion Georgia coach shares economic theory behind need for playoffs growing to 16 or 24 teams.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he’s an advocate of expanding the College Football Playoff, whether it’s from the current 12 teams to 16 or 24. Smart, appearing at the FWAA Freshman All-American and Steve Spurrier Awards show Monday night, explained why playoff expansion is good for college sports fans.

“I think 24 teams is good for the fan bases,” Smart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think when coaches and ADs look at it, we’re looking at our fan bases having an expectation that they want to be in the playoffs — it’s playoffs or bust.” Smart explained how the college football bowl system that once satisfied fan bases by rewarding teams for good seasons no longer exists. “They really just want to make the playoffs,” Smart said of college football fans, “and I’m hearing some athletic directors scream and yell that they can be much more financially efficient if their fan base is rewarded with the playoffs.”

Smart, a UGA Terry College of Business graduate and SEC Academic Honor Roll student, explained the economics behind his theory.

“Not even a national championship, but playoff (appearance),” Smart said, explaining what would increase demand amid sports fans, “because they’re going to sell their tickets at a higher rate, raising their ticket prices, selling more beer and popcorn. “They’re going to be able to do more for their fanbases from the standpoint of the value they can offer.” Smart said the football success carries through the athletic department. “Those (football) dollar increases,” Smart said of the athletic department revenue stream, “allows for other sports on campus to survive.” Smart said that’s why “if we can get more people in the playoffs with 24 or 16 teams, I’m certainly for it.”

Smart, the so-called "Dean of SEC Coaches" now entering his 11th year leading the program, said the inability of the SEC and Big Ten to agree on a 16- or 24-team playoff is indeed challenging. "Somewhere in there, you are giving out free inventory that maybe hasn't been earned, maybe watering down the playoffs with more competitive games if you're at 24 teams (in the playoffs)," Smart said. "But that's the cost of doing business." The inability of the SEC and Big Ten to agree on a format after last season has led to college football sticking with a 12-team playoff, for now. The Big Ten recently circulated a proposal on what a 24-team playoff would look like, most notably, eliminating conference championship games. SEC Network analyst Chris Doering said he's a proponent of the 24-team playoff because of the league's expanded nine-game conference schedule, which starts next fall.