Boys Basketball Roundup – February 15, 2024

Atlanta Marist dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-22 win over Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter at Atlanta Riverwood International Charter High on Feb. 15 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic grinds out close victory over North Atlanta

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic posted a narrow 55-52 win over North Atlanta in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 15.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Atlanta St Pius X Catholic faced off against North Atlanta and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic took on North Atlanta on Feb. 9 at North Atlanta High School.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli prevails over Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian 62-38 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Feb. 15.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli jumped in front of Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian 15-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a meager 29-18 gap over the Patriots at halftime.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli roared to a 48-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-11 edge.

Recently on Feb. 2, Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli squared off with Newnan Heritage in a basketball game.

Fayetteville Fayette County posts win at Fayetteville Whitewater’s expense

Fayetteville Fayette County grabbed a 69-55 victory at the expense of Fayetteville Whitewater in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 15.

Last time Fayetteville Whitewater and Fayetteville Fayette County played in a 81-80 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Fayetteville Fayette County faced off against Atlanta North Clayton.

LaGrange Troup County survives for narrow win over Riverdale

LaGrange Troup County topped Riverdale 65-62 in a tough tilt during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 15.

Newnan Heritage overwhelms Columbus Brookstone

Newnan Heritage left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Columbus Brookstone from start to finish for a 72-40 victory in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 15.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Hawks opened a tight 33-19 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Newnan Heritage charged to a 50-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 22-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Newnan Heritage faced off against Perry The Westfield and Newnan Heritage took on Columbus Brookstone on Feb. 6 at Columbus Brookstone School.

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian earns stressful win over Milton Cambridge

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian topped Milton Cambridge 46-45 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 15.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian faced off against Marietta Kell.

Reidsville Tattnall County pockets slim win over Vidalia

Reidsville Tattnall County finally found a way to top Vidalia 57-55 on Feb. 15 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Rossville Ridgeland overwhelms Dalton Coahulla Creek

Rossville Ridgeland left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Dalton Coahulla Creek from start to finish for a 66-42 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 15.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Rossville Ridgeland faced off against Ringgold.

Tifton Tift County routs Warner Robins Houston County

Tifton Tift County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Warner Robins Houston County 67-32 Thursday for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Warner Robins Houston County High on Feb. 15.

Recently on Feb. 3, Tifton Tift County squared off with Leesburg Lee County in a basketball game.

Valdosta Lowndes records thin win against Norman Park Colquitt County

Valdosta Lowndes finally found a way to top Norman Park Colquitt County 47-43 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Feb. 15.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Norman Park Colquitt County faced off against Quitman Brooks County and Valdosta Lowndes took on Richmond Hill on Feb. 2 at Richmond Hill High School.

