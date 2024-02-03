Valdosta Lowndes records thin win against Richmond Hill

Valdosta Lowndes posted a narrow 56-52 win over Richmond Hill in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 2.
In recent action on Jan. 19, Valdosta Lowndes faced off against Richmond Hill and Valdosta Lowndes took on Valdosta on Jan. 27 at Valdosta Lowndes High School.
