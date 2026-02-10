Business The Works is a landmark Atlanta project. It’s about to get much bigger. Selig Enterprises pursues second phase of development at The Works, looking to complete its 80-acre mixed-use vision. The Works in west Midtown is shown, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Atlanta. The Works in west Midtown is one of the developments done by Selig Enterprises. (Jason Getz/AJC)

An area that was once a cluster of abandoned warehouses now acts as the center of gravity in Atlanta’s fast-developing Upper Westside. And that was just the project’s first phase — it’s about to get even larger.

Atlanta-based Selig Enterprises filed state paperwork Monday to move toward the second phase of its landmark project called The Works, planning to add up to 2.2 million square feet of new development. The developer envisions transforming 53 acres into new housing, office space and shops along Logan Circle and Chattahoochee Avenue. It's a mammoth expansion with its details still being finalized, Selig told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But it's poised to further amplify a project that's been central to the Upper Westside's journey from an industrial zone to one of Atlanta's hottest urban neighborhoods. "Phase II is currently in early planning stages, with no immediate construction timeline established at this time," a Selig spokesperson said in a statement. "We are working closely with the Upper Westside (Community Improvement District) and local neighborhood groups to gain insight and feedback throughout the process." This is an aerial photo of the entire 80-acre site for The Works mixed-use district, which is a development project by Selig Enterprises. (Courtesy of Selig Enterprises)

The Works is one of Selig’s most ambitious projects, one that spanned decades of work and foresight.

"You can't just put bricks and mortar up anymore," Selig said in December. "You've got to have green space and amenities — not just in residential but office as well." Steve Selig, CEO of Selig Enterprises, poses for a portrait in his office at Selig Enterprises, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) That mixed-use vision is reflected in the company's filed plans for The Works' second phase. The company Monday completed a Development of Regional Impact filing, triggering a required state infrastructure review for large projects. The review includes traffic studies, utility analyses and zoning reviews. The filing doesn't include many specifics on what Selig expects to build, but it does provide a ceiling for what can be developed. Phase two can include up to 1 million square feet of residential development and up to 1.2 million square feet of nonresidential development. The developer predicts it can finish the second phase's construction by 2031, according to the filing.