The Works is a landmark Atlanta project. It’s about to get much bigger.

An area that was once a cluster of abandoned warehouses now acts as the center of gravity in Atlanta’s fast-developing Upper Westside.
And that was just the project’s first phase — it’s about to get even larger.
Atlanta-based Selig Enterprises filed state paperwork Monday to move toward the second phase of its landmark project called The Works, planning to add up to 2.2 million square feet of new development. The developer envisions transforming 53 acres into new housing, office space and shops along Logan Circle and Chattahoochee Avenue.
It’s a mammoth expansion with its details still being finalized, Selig told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But it’s poised to further amplify a project that’s been central to the Upper Westside’s journey from an industrial zone to one of Atlanta’s hottest urban neighborhoods.
“Phase II is currently in early planning stages, with no immediate construction timeline established at this time,” a Selig spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working closely with the Upper Westside (Community Improvement District) and local neighborhood groups to gain insight and feedback throughout the process.”
The Works is one of Selig’s most ambitious projects, one that spanned decades of work and foresight.
The developer amassed 80 acres of abandoned warehouses and underused industrial land along Chattahoochee Avenue over the course of eight decades. The idea to retrofit those aging structures into mixed-use assets — complementing the conversions with new construction — is credited to Scott Selig, the late son of the developer’s longtime CEO Steve Selig.
“It was (Scott’s) vision,” the elder Selig told the AJC in December when he announced he would step down as CEO, passing the torch to two co-successors. “It’s won every award you can win.”
The Works’ first phase opened in 2020, encompassing 500,000 square feet of office space and 350,000 square feet of retail space. A 306-unit apartment building joined three years later.
About a year ago, The Works announced it had fully leased its office space, an accomplishment given the amount of vacant workspace that’s cluttered the Atlanta area in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. About a quarter of all office square footage was vacant at the end of 2025.
“You can’t just put bricks and mortar up anymore,” Selig said in December. “You’ve got to have green space and amenities — not just in residential but office as well.”
That mixed-use vision is reflected in the company’s filed plans for The Works’ second phase.
The company Monday completed a Development of Regional Impact filing, triggering a required state infrastructure review for large projects. The review includes traffic studies, utility analyses and zoning reviews.
The filing doesn’t include many specifics on what Selig expects to build, but it does provide a ceiling for what can be developed. Phase two can include up to 1 million square feet of residential development and up to 1.2 million square feet of nonresidential development. The developer predicts it can finish the second phase’s construction by 2031, according to the filing.
The developer will have meetings with the Underwood Hills Neighborhood Association and other local stakeholders before the Atlanta City Council will consider rezoning to permit the new mixed-use development. The Selig spokesperson said the company looks “to gain insight as we continue with planning.”