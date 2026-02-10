Locust Grove forfeits 8 football wins, spoils historic season

Locust Grove’s football team has forfeited eight of its nine victories for using two ineligible players, the Georgia High School Association confirmed Tuesday.
The forfeits ruin a historic season in which the Henry County team improved to 9-2 from 5-5, won its first region championship and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
GHSA executive director Tim Scott said the forfeits stemmed from undue influence regarding two players who participated in an offseason competition coached by someone affiliated with the Locust Grove football program.
GHSA’s bylaw 1.72 says transfer players are ineligible for one academic year if they follow a coach to another school. Participation in camps, clinics and offseason competitions, such as 7-on-7 contests, are included.
The GHSA became aware of possible ineligible players in October but could not punish the team during the season, Scott said. A new GHSA rule gives immunity until after the playoffs if allegations are not filed within 20 days of the playoffs.
The rule went into effect in 2024 to prevent rival schools from holding onto allegations of ineligible players until more victories add up.
This is the second season in a row in which the Region 2-4A champion has forfeited most of its games. In 2024, Stockbridge went from 9-1 overall and 9-0 in region play to 1-9 and 0-9.
Stockbridge’s forfeits were assessed after the final regular season game, taking the Tigers out of the playoffs. Those forfeits stemmed from Stockbridge’s self-report of a player transferring to Stockbridge but did not move legally into his new district.
This is also the second season in a row in which GHSA has assessed retroactive forfeits in the offseason. Appling County, a 2024 Class 2A semifinalist, forfeited 10 games for using a player the GHSA declared ineligible after the season. That was a case of undue influence by an assistant coach in previous offseason.
Locust Grove is one of the state’s most improved programs in recent years. The Wildcats had improved from 0-10 to 1-9 and from 5-5 to 9-2 in Garry Fisher’s four seasons.
Locust Grove is the 10th school in history to forfeit as many as eight games. Others are 2020 Valdosta (eight); 2017 Marietta (eight); 2013 Midtown (eight); 1994 Brunswick (10); 1990 Waycross (10); 1989 Cedar Shoals (eight); and 1986 Peach County (eight).
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
