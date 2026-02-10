AJC Varsity Locust Grove forfeits 8 football wins, spoils historic season The GHSA became aware of possible ineligible players in October but could not punish the team during the season. Locust Grove is one of the state of Georgia’s most improved programs in recent years. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Locust Grove’s football team has forfeited eight of its nine victories for using two ineligible players, the Georgia High School Association confirmed Tuesday. The forfeits ruin a historic season in which the Henry County team improved to 9-2 from 5-5, won its first region championship and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

GHSA executive director Tim Scott said the forfeits stemmed from undue influence regarding two players who participated in an offseason competition coached by someone affiliated with the Locust Grove football program. GHSA's bylaw 1.72 says transfer players are ineligible for one academic year if they follow a coach to another school. Participation in camps, clinics and offseason competitions, such as 7-on-7 contests, are included. The GHSA became aware of possible ineligible players in October but could not punish the team during the season, Scott said. A new GHSA rule gives immunity until after the playoffs if allegations are not filed within 20 days of the playoffs. The rule went into effect in 2024 to prevent rival schools from holding onto allegations of ineligible players until more victories add up.

Locust Grove's final record is now 1-9.