Georgia Tech Georgia Tech dominated at home by Virginia Yellow Jackets never lead in 94-68 blowout loss. Georgia Tech guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) reacts to the referee during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By AJC Sports 49 minutes ago link copied

Any hopes that Georgia Tech had to snap its seven-game losing streak were wiped away early into Wednesday’s matchup at home vs. Virginia. The Yellow Jackets trailed by double digits just four minutes into the game, and by the midway point of the first half, the Cavaliers had a 22-point lead. It proved more than enough for Georgia Tech’s losing streak, and Virginia’s winning streak, to be extended by one more game.

Thijs De Ridder scored 22 points and Malik Thomas added 17 points, as No. 14 Virginia won its seventh straight game and eighth in a row on the road, beating Georgia Tech 94-68. Jaeden Mustaf led Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12) with 18 points. Baye Ndongo had 13 points and eight rebounds. The Yellow Jackets have lost eight straight. The Cavaliers (23-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) raced to a 42-9 lead in the opening 13:24. Virginia’s 59-27 advantage at the half was its largest in an ACC game since February 2001. Virginia was 36-of-79 from the field and 14-of-37 from 3-point range. Georgia Tech was 24-of-64 from the field and 4-of-19 on 3s.

Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis had six points before leaving in the second half because of a lower-body injury.