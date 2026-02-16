Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta aura: Edwards, 2 Chainz among Georgia contingent at NBA All-Star Game

Hawks’ Jalen Johnson and Marietta’s Jaylen Brown also played well in revamped three-game format.
USA Stars guard Anthony Edwards, left, shakes hands with commissioner Adam Silver after the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By AJC Sports
59 minutes ago

Atlanta native Anthony Edwards won his first All-Star Game MVP, shining throughout the three games that his Team USA “Stars” squad played in Sunday’s revamped format of the crown jewel of All-Star weekend at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The new format featured a round-robin mini-tournament with two USA teams and one World team. The 10-minute games looked to break away from the malaise in previous All-Star contests.

In the first matchup, Edwards, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, scored 13 points in the Stars’ win over the World team. Edwards made a tying 3-pointer near the end of regulation and a 14-foot jumper to start the overtime session, with the winner being to the first team to five points.

In the second game, Marietta native Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), who played for the Stripes, and Edwards each had 11 points, as the Stripes prevailed, 42-40.

Edwards had eight points in the championship game, a 47-21 romp over the Stripes, and he totaled 32 points in the three-game set.

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson had five points in the title game for the Stars team and Brown had four for the Stripes. Johnson and Brown totaled 14 points each in their three games.

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, a regular at Hawks games, got some time with Edwards, who signed an autograph.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

