Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic tops Austell South Cobb

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Golden Lions registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic charged to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The last time Atlanta St Pius X Catholic and Austell South Cobb played in a 29-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Atlanta St Pius X Catholic faced off against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter and Austell South Cobb took on Dunwoody on Oct. 20 at Austell South Cobb High School.

