Emory routs Yeshiva to advance to Elite Eight in Div. III playoffs

Emory coach Jason Zimmerman talks to his players during a time in the game against Roanoke on March 7, 2026, at the Woodruff PE Center Arena on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Emory University Athletics)

Eagles place five scorers in double figures to reach national quarterfinals for second straight year.

Eagles place five scorers in double figures to reach national quarterfinals for second straight year.

The No. 2-ranked Eagles (25-3) overpowered Yeshiva University 101-80 at the Woodruff PE Center Arena in the third round of the playoffs. The Eagles scored 100 points for the fourth time this season and have won 11 straight games.

The Emory men’s basketball team spread the scoring around on Friday and earned a spot in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Emory (25-3) advances to play the winner of the Illinois Wesleyan-Endicott game on Thursday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The semifinals will be March 21 in Fort Wayne and the championship game is April 6 in Indianapolis.

The Eagles had five players score in double figures: Ben Pearce with 26 points and 10 assists, A.J. Harris, Ethan Fauss and Mario Awasum with 19 each, and Jair Knight with 15. Awasum had 13 rebounds and Fauss had 12.

Yeshiva (22-9) was led by Zevi Samet with 43 points, 26 in the first half, and Yoav Oselka added 20 points.

Yeshiva, located in New York City, had its 12-game winning streak come to an end. It was the second time the Maccabees had reached the Sweet 16; they didn’t get to play the first time when COVID wiped out the rest of the playoffs.