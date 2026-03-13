Sports Haynes King, Jordan van den Berg impress at Georgia Tech pro day Offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge’s scouting report on King: ‘Tougher than a $2 dollar steak.’ Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King works with position players during Georgia Tech Pro Day at John Brock Football Practice Facility, Friday, March, 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia Tech hosted its pro day Friday afternoon, allowing 19 of its departing players to showcase their abilities for NFL evaluators ahead of next month’s draft. “It means a lot to the guys. They’re all trying to chase their dreams,” Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key said. “Unfortunately, they aren’t all going to be able to realize those, but fortunately for us, we have a lot of guys out here today who have a really good shot to continue playing football.”

All eyes centered on quarterback Haynes King, who impressed in his throwing drills. He had only two incompletions and had several on-point deep throws. King is one of the most prolific players in Tech history, but his physical limitations muddy his NFL projection. King didn’t run the 40-yard dash again after clocking an eye-opening 4.46 40 at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. He’s considered a potential Day 3 pick, but he’s helped himself through the pre-draft process. He’s also well-respected as a leader and for his physical playing style. King constantly put his body on the line to make plays, and that’s the type of player who will appeal to coaches and teammates. RELATED Four Georgia Tech players invited to NFL scouting combine Defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg, a combine snub, was the biggest winner of the afternoon. He put up 35 reps on the bench press, which would have been the second-highest total at the combine. He said he was aiming for 38 or 39 reps, having previously reached 37 in his own preparation. While he’s appeared underrated during the process, it’s easy to see how his strength, athleticism and personality would appeal to teams. Offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge will likely be the highest-drafted Yellow Jacket. Rutledge could go as early as Day 2 (the second or third round). An All-American with a ferocious on-field personality, coaches will surely appreciate Rutledge’s approach. He’s worked as a center as well, which only adds to his value as a versatile interior lineman.

“Some teams might see me as a center, but definitely more teams see me as a guard,” Rutledge said. “It’s just, in the NFL, if you’re not starting day one, you need to be able to play all three interior (positions). So obviously, I did that at the Senior Bowl. … Just showing my versatility, that’s the main thing.”

Consider running back Jamal Haynes a winner, too. Haynes is selling himself as a Swiss Army knife. A converted receiver, he feels he will help teams as a runner, slot receiver and special teamer. His 40 times have been clocked in the 4.47-4.51 range. RELATED Yellow Jackets’ Keylan Rutledge leaves UGA rivalry behind for NFL dream More from the pro day: - The Falcons had president of football Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham and others in attendance. King said he shook Ryan’s hand and enjoyed chatting with him, acknowledging it as an honor and applauding Ryan for his playing career. Key and Ryan shared stories and discussed Tech’s prospects as well. - Tech defensive back Ahmari Harvey met with Falcons secondary coach Justin Hood. He’s talked with the Falcons on three occasions, he said. Harvey said different teams have envisioned him serving roles as a cornerback, nickel and/or safety. “I’ll play anywhere,” Harvey said. “I really think my playmaking ability and ball skills translate to the next level.”

- Among other NFL teams front and center during prospect drills: the Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Buccaneers, Patriots, Bears, Giants, Jets, Eagles, Raiders, Lions, Steelers, Panthers, Chiefs, Colts and Vikings. - A Colts scout spent a moment talking with King after he’d finished throwing. King mentioned the Bills, Cowboys and Patriots as teams that have met with him. His conversations with teams have centered on playing quarterback despite some speculation he could change positions. He emphasized he’d do whatever it takes to help a team, but he wants to stay at quarterback. RELATED Georgia Tech-Colorado football game flexed to weeknight - Key said he wasn’t surprised by King’s blazing 40 time at the combine. He and King’s old teammates delivered passionate endorsements for the legendary Tech quarterback. What does Rutledge tell NFL teams when they ask him about King? “Tougher than a $2 dollar steak,” he said. “Toughest dude I know. Just a dude’s dude. He’s what you want in the quarterback position. I’m not just saying that. I’m not just going to give praise. He’s what you expect him to be. He’s the guy.”