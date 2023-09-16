Albany Westover posts win at Ashburn Turner County’s expense

Albany Westover collected a solid win over Ashburn Turner County in a 40-27 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory at Albany Westover High on Sept. 15.

Albany Westover opened with a 7-0 advantage over Ashburn Turner County through the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense moved in front for a 13-6 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

Ashburn Turner County responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 20-18.

The Patriots held on with a 20-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Albany Westover and Ashburn Turner County played in a 35-30 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Albany Westover faced off against Columbus Spencer and Ashburn Turner County took on Cuthbert Randolph Clay on Sept. 1 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

