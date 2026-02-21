Chris Sale will make spring debut Sunday for Braves

Atlanta Braves

Former Cy Young winner missed the last two months of last season with rib injury.
Pitcher Chris Sale will start the Braves’ spring training home opener against the Twins. It’s the unofficial start to what the 36-year-old lefty hopes is a healthy and prolific season. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)
By
57 minutes ago

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Chris Sale will take the mound in a game for the first time since last season Sunday.

Sale, the 2024 National League Cy Young winner, will start the Braves’ spring training home opener against the Twins. It’s the unofficial start to what the 36-year-old lefty hopes is a healthy and prolific season.

Sale missed two months last season because of a fractured rib cage sustained on a diving play. But he was magnificent before and after the injury: Sale had a 2.58 ERA in his 21 outings, striking out 165 hitters in 125-2/3 innings.

This is the final year of Sale’s contract. He and the team have expressed interest in continuing what’s been a successful union.

The Braves open Grapefruit League play Saturday against the Rays, the first of 31 exhibition games this season.

