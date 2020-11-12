X

Masters notes: Round 1 play suspended

Christiaan Bezuidenout makes his way down the 9th fairway in the rain during his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020, in Augusta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

AUGUSTA - It didn’t take long for the expected inclement weather to affect the opening round of the Masters on Thursday.

Round 1 was suspended at 7:36 a.m. with nine golfers on the course. The first tee times were at 7 a.m.

Rain, sometimes heavy, is expected to continue through about 1 p.m. Scattered light showers will linger behind the front through 4 p.m. before becoming isolated into the evening.

The weather forecast for the rest of the tournament is:

Friday: Patchy fog or drizzle at daybreak. Becoming mostly sunny and less humid. Low: 66 degrees, High: 79 degrees. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 54, High: 70. Winds: NE shifting E 6-12 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Low: 55, High: 77. Winds: SW 7-14 mph.

The 2020 Masters did get officially under way with the ceremonial tee shots from Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player and several groups were able to get started before the rain and expected thunderstorms began.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will continue its full coverage of the Masters. Check back throughout the day for updates to this story and additional news, features and photos.

