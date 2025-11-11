Golf Cink chases Schwab Cup title but really wants to be Ryder Cup captain Georgia Tech great, now 52, thrives on senior golf circuit. Stewart Cink thanks the spectators after finishing his round during the final round of the Mitsubishi Classic senior golf tournament at TPC Sugarloaf, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Duluth. Cink hosts the event each year. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 1 hour ago

When Stewart Cink played on the PGA Tour, one of his goals each year was to qualify for and win the Tour Championship. Now that he’s made the successful transition to the senior circuit, the target has shifted to the Charles Schwab Cup, the season-ending championship for PGA Tour Champions. Cink is No. 3 on the points list entering this week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship and one of five players in the field who could claim the $1 million bonus prize with a win. Only Steven Alker and Miguel Jimenez are ahead of Cink going into this week’s tournament at Phoenix Country Club.

If he wins this week, as he already has done twice this season, Cink almost certainly will win the Schwab Cup. “I like the idea of a nothing-to-lose scenario, just kind of win or go home,” Cink said. “My goal has been to win this thing all year, and I haven’t quite done enough yet to sew it up. But it’s not an impossibility.” RELATED Ranked: The best golf courses in the South Cink, the Georgia Tech great and 2009 British Open champion, has thrived this year on the senior circuit. Cink, 52, has won twice — the Insperity Invitational and the Ally Challenge — both times in a playoff. He has three runner-up showings, 14 top 10 finishes and 18 top 25s in 20 starts. “My expectations are pretty high because I’m one of the youngest on the Champions tour,” he said. “It’s kind of an upside-down model compared to most sports when you’re a rookie and you’re just trying to get your feet wet. On the Champions tour you start at the top of your game and kind of slowly fade away.”

But age hasn’t diminished Cink’s competitive urges. They burn just as they did during his time on the PGA Tour, when he won eight times — the last in 2021 when he was 47 — and played on five Ryder Cup teams and four Presidents Cup teams.