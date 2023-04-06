BreakingNews
19th hole: Thursday at the Masters

Golf
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - A quick look at Thursday at the Masters:

Shot of the day

Jon Rahm hit his approach to No. 18 to within four feet of the cup. He made the short birdie putt to move to 7-under 65 on the day, good for a tie for first place with Viktor Hovland. Not bad considering Rahm started with day with a four-putt double-bogey on the opening hole.

“I would say the one on 18 takes the cake,” said Rahm, when asked to rank his birdies. “The one on 18 was just perfect drive, great second shot at two feet and tap-in for birdie. You don’t usually get a walk-off birdie over here, and those two swings were about as good as they could feel.”

Quotes of the day

“It’s on my left leg. I’m good. Hop on the left leg is fine. If I did it on the other one, not so fine.”

-Tiger Woods after hopping into the bunker on No. 18 after hitting his approach

“Then I remembered Seve’s quote, I think it was here at the Masters, right, when he 4-putted. I just kept thinking to myself, “Well, I miss, I miss, I miss, I make.” Move on to the next.”

- Jon Rahm on his four-putt on the first green

“I first played here, missed the cut the first year with eight three-putt greens, and I was at 149 and Arnold (Palmer) was at 141, and I hit 41 greens in regulation, and he hit 19. I said, I think I’d better learn how to putt. So I learned how to putt these greens, and it worked. ... That’s a pretty good life lesson, learn how to putt, because if I didn’t learn how to putt, I wouldn’t be sitting here.”

-Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus

Note

It is the 40th anniversary of Seve Ballesteros win in 1983. The tournament finished on Monday due to rain and Ballesteros started the final round 4 under in the first four holes. It was the second Masters win in four years for Ballesteros, who defeated Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite by four strokes

Did you know?

If Tiger Woods makes the cut, he will move into a tie with Gary Player and Fred Couples for consecutive cuts made at 23. Woods is currently at 22 straight, a streak starting in 1997. Player (1959-1983) and Couples (1983-2007) share the record with 23. Woods is 2 over after his first round Thursday.

Weather

Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of morning showers. Rain chances increasing to 70% in the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible between 2-5pm. Breezy after 3 p.m. Falling temperatures in the late afternoon. Rainfall: 0.50″-0.75″ Low: 65, High: 78

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, and breezy with an 100% chance of rain. Rain could be heavy at times. Rainfall: 1.00″–2.00″ Low: 48, High: 51

Sunday: Breezy with a 50% chance of early morning showers. Cloudy with lingering morning mist becoming partly sunny by late afternoon. Early morning rainfall: 0.10″ – 0.25″ Low: 44, High: 62

TV schedule

Friday: 3-7:30 p.m. Second round, ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m.: Third round, CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m.: Final round, CBS

