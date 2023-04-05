19th hole: Wednesday at the Masters

AUGUSTA - A quick look at Wednesday at the Masters:
Shots of the day
Seamus Power had not one but two aces in the par-3 tournament, acing the final two holes. At the 120-yard eighth hole, Power hit a tee shot past the hole and spun it straight back into the cup. On the 135-yard ninth hole, he again hit past the hole and spun in back and in. They were the 103rd and 105th aces in the history of the par-3 tournament, which started in 1960. Bubba Watson aced the fourth hole in between.
Quotes of the day
“We did not extend an invitation to Mr. Norman. The primary issue and the driver there is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition, on the great players that are participating, the greatest players in the world, which, by our decision in December, we ensured that we were going to honor and be consistent with our invitation criteria. I would also add that, in the last ten years, Greg Norman has only been here twice, and I believe one of those was as a commentator for Sirius Radio. It really was to keep the focus on the competition.”
-Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley on not extending invitation to LIV Golf’s Greg Norman
“You started the question with, what, it’s a rumor? So you’re asking me about a rumor. I’ve never heard that. I’ve never heard it. That means, if they shut down, I’ll just retire. It’s all good with me. I’ve been blessed, man.”
- Bubba Watson when asked about report LIV must make money within five years or will shut down
Note
It is the 30th anniversary of Bernhard Langer’s Masters victory in 1993. Langer eagled No. 13 and birdied No. 15 on Sunday en route to a four-shot win over Chip Beck.
Did you know?
You never know who will be at the Masters. Jose Andres, the world-reknown Spanish-American chef and restaurateur, was at Augusta National on Wednesday. He caddied for Spain’s Sergio Garcia during the par-3 contest.
“So he calls me, he’s like, hey, what are you doing Wednesday?” Andres said. “You want to caddie the par-3? And I’m like what? Yeah. So here I am. You know how much I love this man. Not only an amazing player, but a great guy. I think many of us we enjoy watching him play for years, but many of us will enjoy watching him play Masters. For me it’s like Forrest Gump. I’m carrying his balls and cleaning his clubs and hitting one ball in the water.”
Weather
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. 30% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Rainfall: 0.10″–0.25″ Low: 67, High: 85
Friday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of morning showers. Rain chances increasing to 70% in the afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Breezy after 3 p.m. Falling temperatures in the afternoon. Rainfall: 0.50″ Low: 62, High: 73
Saturday: Cloudy, colder, and breezy with an 90% chance of rain. Rain could be heavy at times. Rainfall: 0.75″–1.50″ Low: 49, High: 52
Sunday: Breezy with a 50% chance of morning showers. Cloudy becoming partly sunny. Low: 47, High: 62
TV schedule
Thursday: 3-7:30 p.m.: Opening round, ESPN
Friday: 3-7:30 p.m. Second round, ESPN
Saturday: 3-7 p.m.: Third round, CBS
Sunday: 2-7 p.m.: Final round, CBS
