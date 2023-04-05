19th hole: Wednesday at the Masters

-Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley on not extending invitation to LIV Golf’s Greg Norman

“You started the question with, what, it’s a rumor? So you’re asking me about a rumor. I’ve never heard that. I’ve never heard it. That means, if they shut down, I’ll just retire. It’s all good with me. I’ve been blessed, man.”

- Bubba Watson when asked about report LIV must make money within five years or will shut down

Note

It is the 30th anniversary of Bernhard Langer’s Masters victory in 1993. Langer eagled No. 13 and birdied No. 15 on Sunday en route to a four-shot win over Chip Beck.

Did you know?

You never know who will be at the Masters. Jose Andres, the world-reknown Spanish-American chef and restaurateur, was at Augusta National on Wednesday. He caddied for Spain’s Sergio Garcia during the par-3 contest.

“So he calls me, he’s like, hey, what are you doing Wednesday?” Andres said. “You want to caddie the par-3? And I’m like what? Yeah. So here I am. You know how much I love this man. Not only an amazing player, but a great guy. I think many of us we enjoy watching him play for years, but many of us will enjoy watching him play Masters. For me it’s like Forrest Gump. I’m carrying his balls and cleaning his clubs and hitting one ball in the water.”

Weather

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. 30% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Rainfall: 0.10″–0.25″ Low: 67, High: 85

Friday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of morning showers. Rain chances increasing to 70% in the afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Breezy after 3 p.m. Falling temperatures in the afternoon. Rainfall: 0.50″ Low: 62, High: 73

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, and breezy with an 90% chance of rain. Rain could be heavy at times. Rainfall: 0.75″–1.50″ Low: 49, High: 52

Sunday: Breezy with a 50% chance of morning showers. Cloudy becoming partly sunny. Low: 47, High: 62

TV schedule

Thursday: 3-7:30 p.m.: Opening round, ESPN

Friday: 3-7:30 p.m. Second round, ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m.: Third round, CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m.: Final round, CBS