BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Peachtree Street in Midtown blocked due to suspicious package
X

19th hole: Friday at the Masters

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Golf
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

AUGUSTA — A quick look at Friday at the Masters:

Suspended

Second-round play was suspended for the day at 5:45 p.m. after a second weather delay. Play was suspended for 21 minutes in the afternoon and for 1:23 before it was called for the day. Heavy winds uprooted several trees just before the second delay began at 4:22 p.m.

Play will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday. Gates will open at 7 a.m. as scheduled.

Shot of the day

Cameron Smith used a wood to escape the fairway bunker on the par-5 No. 8. A bold move indeed facing a 258-yard shot. Smith’s blast hit the green in two and ended up 17 feet from the hole. He made the putt for an eagle – moving him to 2 under.

Quotes of the day

“I tried to break the back window of the car with my fist, I tried to put it through the back window, not once but twice. First time didn’t go, so figured try it again.”

– Brooks Koepka on the frustration he felt after missing the cut at last year’s Masters

“Yeah, everybody coming into the week was, yeah, hope you get Low Am. That’s pretty much all they were saying. I just wanted to put two good rounds up. I knew my golf was good enough to compete out here. I found myself in a situation that now I’ve got a golf tournament that I can go out and win.”

– Amateur Sam Bennett

“I would use the word more ‘spiritual’ because, if you love golf, when you come here, it’s more of a spiritual experience, where you feel this appreciation for this great game and the gratitude that you have.”

– Phil Mickelson on whether he finds Augusta National therapeutic

Anniversary victory

It is the 50th anniversary of Tommy Aaron’s victory in 1973. Aaron trailed by four strokes after the third round, but closed with a 68 on a Monday finish to beat J.C. Snead by on stroke. Aaron’s victory came with a $30,000 winner’s check.

Did you know?

When Bennett took solo possession of second place during the second round, he become only the fourth amateur to reach at least that high at some point during the Masters. Ken Venturi actually led after each of the first three rounds in 1956, but finished second to Jackie Burke Jr. after a final-round 80. Two other amateurs finished tied for second with Frank Stranahan in 1947 and Charlie Coe in 1961.

Weather forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, and windy with a 100% chance of rain. Rain will be heavy at times. Rainfall: 1–2 inches. Low: 48. High: 51.

Sunday: Lingering light showers or drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Cloudy becoming partly sunny by late afternoon. Rainfall: Less than 0.05 inches. Low: 44. High: 62.

TV schedule

Saturday: 3-7 p.m.: Third round, CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m.: Final round, CBS

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves place Michael Harris II on injured list with lower back strain3h ago

Credit: UGA Athletics

Former Georgia defensive lineman Brown dies
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

What Georgia Tech is getting in wide receivers coach Josh Crawford
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves could see much more of the Padres
11h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves could see much more of the Padres
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ newest voices, Brandon Gaudin and Kevin Kraus, settle in
11h ago
The Latest

Brooks Koepka, welcome back to your old self
13m ago
Large trees fall at Augusta National as play is suspended
2h ago
After 36 holes, Brooks Koepka has Masters in his grip
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
5h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
12h ago
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top