19th hole: Friday at the Masters

Cameron Smith used a wood to escape the fairway bunker on the par-5 No. 8. A bold move indeed facing a 258-yard shot. Smith’s blast hit the green in two and ended up 17 feet from the hole. He made the putt for an eagle – moving him to 2 under.

Quotes of the day

“I tried to break the back window of the car with my fist, I tried to put it through the back window, not once but twice. First time didn’t go, so figured try it again.”

– Brooks Koepka on the frustration he felt after missing the cut at last year’s Masters

“Yeah, everybody coming into the week was, yeah, hope you get Low Am. That’s pretty much all they were saying. I just wanted to put two good rounds up. I knew my golf was good enough to compete out here. I found myself in a situation that now I’ve got a golf tournament that I can go out and win.”

– Amateur Sam Bennett

“I would use the word more ‘spiritual’ because, if you love golf, when you come here, it’s more of a spiritual experience, where you feel this appreciation for this great game and the gratitude that you have.”

– Phil Mickelson on whether he finds Augusta National therapeutic

Anniversary victory

It is the 50th anniversary of Tommy Aaron’s victory in 1973. Aaron trailed by four strokes after the third round, but closed with a 68 on a Monday finish to beat J.C. Snead by on stroke. Aaron’s victory came with a $30,000 winner’s check.

Did you know?

When Bennett took solo possession of second place during the second round, he become only the fourth amateur to reach at least that high at some point during the Masters. Ken Venturi actually led after each of the first three rounds in 1956, but finished second to Jackie Burke Jr. after a final-round 80. Two other amateurs finished tied for second with Frank Stranahan in 1947 and Charlie Coe in 1961.

Weather forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, and windy with a 100% chance of rain. Rain will be heavy at times. Rainfall: 1–2 inches. Low: 48. High: 51.

Sunday: Lingering light showers or drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Cloudy becoming partly sunny by late afternoon. Rainfall: Less than 0.05 inches. Low: 44. High: 62.

TV schedule

Saturday: 3-7 p.m.: Third round, CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m.: Final round, CBS