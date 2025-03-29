Georgia Tech guard Duncan Powell declares for NBA Draft

Georgia Tech could lose another one of its star players from the 2024-25 season.
Duncan Powell took to Instagram on Friday to announce he has declared for the NBA Draft.
A 6-foot-8, 235-pound junior, Powell could return to Tech for the 2025-26 season if not signed to a professional contract.
“I am thankful coach Dame (Damon Stoudamire) gave me at Georgia Tech,” Powell wrote in his post. “I have prayed about this for countless hours and will follow God’s plan.”
Powell averaged a career-high 12.2 points this past season and averaged 5.4 rebounds per game. He scored 20 points on seven occasions and a career-high 26 at Pittsburgh in February.
Originally committed to Arkansas out of high school in Texas, Powell began his career playing two seasons at North Carolina A&T. He played one season at Sacramento State before transferring to Tech.
Earlier this week, Tech sophomore point guard Nait George entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
