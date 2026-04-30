Georgia Bulldogs 5-star TE Jaxon Dollar commits to Georgia football Dollar’s decision boosts Georgia back up to the nation’s No. 14 class for 2027. Jaxon Dollar, a five-star tight end, has made his college commitment to Georgia. The nation's No. 33 overall prospect for 2027 chose the Bulldogs over Notre Dame and Miami. (Cayce Dunn/DawgNation)

By Jeff Sentell 1 hour ago Share

There are just times when a recruit knows. Even a five-star recruit. That’s what North Carolina tight end Jaxon Dollar has felt about the Georgia Bulldogs. He had a strong interest in UGA, but also in Notre Dame and Miami.

Yet when he was in Athens for G-Day, he just felt it was the move. That was his sixth recruiting trip to check out UGA. Dollar quickly made moves to announce his college commitment after that visit to the Georgia football spring game. He scheduled his decision ceremony for Thursday in the Charlotte Metro suburb of Denver to let the world know. That date was tied to ensuring many of his family members and loved ones would be in town. They were there in full force at his livestreaming ceremony hosted by 247Sports and also streamed live by DawgNation on all of its social platforms.

They were easy to spot. They were the ones wearing the custom white shirts with Dollar’s logo, which is a blend of the letter D and a traditional dollar sign.

The nation’s No. 33 overall prospect for the 2027 cycle chose the Bulldogs, which bumped Georgia back to eight commitments for the class of 2027 after a recent decommitment this week. Dollar is expected to be the only tight end in the class. He’s also now the third five-star commitment (247Sports Composite ratings) in this class for the Bulldogs. With this decision, Georgia moves from the nation’s 20th-ranked recruiting class of this cycle back up to No. 14 overall, one spot ahead of Texas. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound Dollar is the consensus No. 2 tight end prospect in America for all the national services. This decision should be considered another coup for Georgia ace recruiter Todd Hartley. When Dollar goes on to sign with the Bulldogs, his recruitment will now mark the seventh time since the 2021 recruiting cycle that Hartley has recruited one of the nation’s top four tight end prospects to Georgia. That’s not even counting five-star athlete Darnell Washington in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Washington was classified as an athlete, but was always going to play tight end for Georgia. Dollar saw all that talent stacked up in the Georgia tight ends room and saw an opportunity: the chance to practice and compete alongside the best tight ends in the country. It was not regarded as an impediment to his dreams of playing in the NFL one day.

That alone says something about Dollar and his character and work ethic. What will the Georgia football program be getting with Dollar? “They are getting a great kid who really has the team first,” East Lincoln coach David Lubowicz said. “He’s had multiple chances, I’m sure, to leave our little high school, and he hasn’t. So I think they are getting a kid who will be dedicated to that program. He’s going to be a good teammate. He’s going to be a hard worker and he’s going to make the players around him better.” The need to know about Jaxon Dollar Dollar is a dynamic two-sport athlete for the East Lincoln High Mustangs. The junior year stat lines for Dollar speak for themselves. Sport Football 54 catches 1190 yds 22 yards per catch Basketball 21 ppg 10.3 rpg 6.3 apg