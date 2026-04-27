Georgia Tech Keylan Rutledge first-round contract will set Georgia Tech modern-era record His deal would be the richest rookie contract for a Georgia Tech player since 2007. Houston Texans first-round draft pick Keylan Rutledge speaks during an NFL football press conference Friday, April 24, 2026, in Houston. (Annie Mulligan/AP)

By Mike Griffith 28 minutes ago Share

Keylan Rutledge made a dream come true last Thursday night, and in the process, may make modern-day Georgia Tech football history. Rutledge was selected 26th overall in the 2026 NFL draft by the Houston Texans last Thursday, becoming the first Yellow Jackets’ player picked in the first round since Derrick Morgan was the 16th overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Rutledge is expected to sign a fully guaranteed, four-year contract worth $19,529,766 including a $10,633,464 signing bonus. It would be the richest rookie contract for a Georgia Tech player since College Football Hall of Fame Calvin Johnson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. Johnson, also a first-ballot selection for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021 on the heels of his nine-year NFL career (2007-2015), signed a six-year rookie deal worth $55.5 million and received a $14 million signing bonus as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. It’s worth noting that $55.5 million in 2007 translates to $88.39 million in today’s world, based on the Consumer Price Index.

The NFL started slotting rookie contracts in 2011, as part of its Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), after the 2010 draft saw former Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford sign a deal worth $78 million

The fact that Rutledge’s deal would surpass that of what Morgan signed as a first-round pick in 2010 (five years, $15.4 million) speaks to the uptick in rookie contracts. The NFL upped rookie signing bonuses 18.5% this year, per Sportico data. Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg was the other Jackets’ player picked in the draft, going 213th overall in the sixth round for a pre-slotted, four-year rookie contract worth $4.48 million. The $24 million in rookie contracts would make the 2026 Georgia Tech NFL draft class the most valuable since the Jackets produced three selections in the 2010 draft, including two first-round picks. Morgan, Demaryius Thomas (22nd overall, $14.2 million) and Morgan Burnett (71st overall, $3.5 million) had rookie deals worth a cumulative $33.1 million.

Rutledge, a former Franklin County High School standout, arrived in Houston ready to get on the field. “It’s a blessing, you dream about this your whole life, just getting an opportunity to play in the NFL,” Rutledge said at his opening press conference in Houston last Friday. “I’m so excited to get to work.” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans shared why Houston is just as excited to add Rutledge to its roster. “He represents what we’re about, and that’s about playing tough, playing physical and finishing,” said Ryans who joined Rutledge on stage for the press conference.