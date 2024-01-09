Georgia finishes No. 4 in final AP Top-25 poll

Not that it matters, but Georgia is one of the four best teams in the country. At least according to The Associated Press.
The final Top-25 poll was released on Tuesday following Michigan’s victory in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday. Georgia (13-1) finished fourth in the poll behind Michigan (15-0), Washington (14-1) and Texas (12-2), three of the four CFP teams. Georgia finished above Alabama (12-2), the fourth playoff team.
Michigan received all 61 first-place votes following the 34-13 win over Washington to remain the country’s only undefeated team.
Florida State (13-1) and Oregon (12-2) finished tied for sixth. The Seminoles’ only loss came in a lopsided Orange Bowl against Georgia after they became the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be left out of the playoff and many of their top players opted out of the bowl.
Here are the final rankings:
1. Michigan (61 first-place votes)
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
6. Florida State
8. Missouri
9. Ole Miss
10. Ohio State
11. Arizona
12. LSU
13. Penn State
14. Notre Dame
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Tennessee
18. Kansas State
19. Louisville
20. Clemson
21. NC State
22. SMU
23. Kansas
24. Iowa
25. Liberty
