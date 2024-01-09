Georgia finishes No. 4 in final AP Top-25 poll

Not that it matters, but Georgia is one of the four best teams in the country. At least according to The Associated Press.

The final Top-25 poll was released on Tuesday following Michigan’s victory in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday. Georgia (13-1) finished fourth in the poll behind Michigan (15-0), Washington (14-1) and Texas (12-2), three of the four CFP teams. Georgia finished above Alabama (12-2), the fourth playoff team.

Michigan received all 61 first-place votes following the 34-13 win over Washington to remain the country’s only undefeated team.