Georgia finishes No. 4 in final AP Top-25 poll

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia running back Kendall Milton react after Georgia’s 63-3 win against Florida State in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

Not that it matters, but Georgia is one of the four best teams in the country. At least according to The Associated Press.

The final Top-25 poll was released on Tuesday following Michigan’s victory in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday. Georgia (13-1) finished fourth in the poll behind Michigan (15-0), Washington (14-1) and Texas (12-2), three of the four CFP teams. Georgia finished above Alabama (12-2), the fourth playoff team.

Michigan received all 61 first-place votes following the 34-13 win over Washington to remain the country’s only undefeated team.

Florida State (13-1) and Oregon (12-2) finished tied for sixth. The Seminoles’ only loss came in a lopsided Orange Bowl against Georgia after they became the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be left out of the playoff and many of their top players opted out of the bowl.

Here are the final rankings:

1. Michigan (61 first-place votes)

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

6. Florida State

8. Missouri

9. Ole Miss

10. Ohio State

11. Arizona

12. LSU

13. Penn State

14. Notre Dame

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Tennessee

18. Kansas State

19. Louisville

20. Clemson

21. NC State

22. SMU

23. Kansas

24. Iowa

25. Liberty

