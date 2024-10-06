A week after beating Georgia, No. 1 Alabama is upset by Vanderbilt

DOWN GOES THE FIELD GOAL POSTS!!! pic.twitter.com/oGqGLNNGJd — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) October 6, 2024

The Commodores scored the first 13 points and took a 16-point lead that was their largest ever over the No. 1 team in the country. Only Jam Miller running for his second TD just before halftime trimmed that to 23-14.

Explore Read more about college football here

The Tide won the opening toss and deferred. Alexander capped the opening drive with a 7-yard TD to put Vandy ahead to stay. It marked the first time since 2007 that Vandy had opened a game against Alabama with a TD — Nick Saban’s second game as coach. Alabama rallied and won that day 24-10.

This time, the Tide (4-1, 1-1) helped Vanderbilt pad that lead with too many mistakes, sloppy play and penalties.

Alabama got within 30-28 with Milroe’s TD run.

Vanderbilt answered with 10 points. Of their total, 13 came off Milroe’s two turnovers, the second a strip sack by Miles Capers recovered by Yilanan Ouattara at midfield for Vanderbilt.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Pavia capped the drive with a 6-yard TD pass to Alabama native Kamrean Johnson with 5:07 left for a 40-28 lead. Milroe tried to rally Alabama, with Ryan Williams scoring on an end around on fourth-and-1 from 2 yards out with 2:46 left.

Vanderbilt fans and players started celebrating as Pavia knelt down to run out the clock.