Georgia Bulldogs

A week after beating Georgia, No. 1 Alabama is upset by Vanderbilt

1 / 28
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) leaves the field after the team's loss against Vanderbilt after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By News services
Updated 16 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sedrick Alexander ran for two touchdowns, Randon Fontenette scored on a pick-6 and Diego Pavia outplayed Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Milroe as Vanderbilt stunned Alabama 40-35 Saturday for the Commodores’ first win ever over the nation’s top-ranked team.

The Crimson Tide had just moved to the top of The Associated Press’ Top 25 after a 41-34 win over Georgia. The Commodores, meanwhile, lost 36-32 to Georgia State earlier in the season.

Vanderbilt (3-2, 1-1) had lost all 60 games against AP Top Five teams, according to SportRadar. The Commodores hadn’t beaten Alabama on the field in 40 years, but they snapped a 23-game skid making big play after big play to give coach Clark Lea his alma mater’s biggest win ever.

The Commodores scored the first 13 points and took a 16-point lead that was their largest ever over the No. 1 team in the country. Only Jam Miller running for his second TD just before halftime trimmed that to 23-14.

The Tide won the opening toss and deferred. Alexander capped the opening drive with a 7-yard TD to put Vandy ahead to stay. It marked the first time since 2007 that Vandy had opened a game against Alabama with a TD — Nick Saban’s second game as coach. Alabama rallied and won that day 24-10.

This time, the Tide (4-1, 1-1) helped Vanderbilt pad that lead with too many mistakes, sloppy play and penalties.

Alabama got within 30-28 with Milroe’s TD run.

Vanderbilt answered with 10 points. Of their total, 13 came off Milroe’s two turnovers, the second a strip sack by Miles Capers recovered by Yilanan Ouattara at midfield for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pavia capped the drive with a 6-yard TD pass to Alabama native Kamrean Johnson with 5:07 left for a 40-28 lead. Milroe tried to rally Alabama, with Ryan Williams scoring on an end around on fourth-and-1 from 2 yards out with 2:46 left.

Vanderbilt fans and players started celebrating as Pavia knelt down to run out the clock.

