Georgia football alcohol sales surge at Sanford Stadium

ATHENS — Georgia football saw an increase in its financial intake of beer and hard seltzer at Sanford Stadium in the second season of public alcohol sales.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution open records request revealed the sale of beer and alcoholic seltzer increased 32.1% per game from the previous season, generating $4,308,205 in gross revenue for the 2025 season — an average of $615,457.86 over seven games.
Texas A&M was tops among the SEC schools reporting to open records requests in alcohol revenue in 2025, per a Dallas Morning News report citing data, with $4,740,922 over its seven home games last season — an average of $677,275 per game.
UGA’s alcohol sales numbers have been released since the report cited by the Dallas Morning News and rank as the second highest on the list, falling closely in line with Tennessee’s.
Mike covers Sports Business for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and has 32 years of journalism experience, the past 10 for AJC.com and DawgNation. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter & former Football Writers President named National FWAA National Beat Writer of the Year in 2018 and inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2024
Mike covers Sports Business for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and has 32 years of journalism experience, the past 10 for AJC.com and DawgNation. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter & former Football Writers President named National FWAA National Beat Writer of the Year in 2018 and inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2024