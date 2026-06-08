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Georgia football alcohol sales surge at Sanford Stadium

Bulldogs generate more than $4 million in second year of alcohol sales at home football games.
Georgia football fans buy beers before the Bulldogs' home opener against Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium in September 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia football fans buy beers before the Bulldogs' home opener against Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium in September 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
3 hours ago

ATHENS — Georgia football saw an increase in its financial intake of beer and hard seltzer at Sanford Stadium in the second season of public alcohol sales.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution open records request revealed the sale of beer and alcoholic seltzer increased 32.1% per game from the previous season, generating $4,308,205 in gross revenue for the 2025 season — an average of $615,457.86 over seven games.

Texas A&M was tops among the SEC schools reporting to open records requests in alcohol revenue in 2025, per a Dallas Morning News report citing data, with $4,740,922 over its seven home games last season — an average of $677,275 per game.

UGA’s alcohol sales numbers have been released since the report cited by the Dallas Morning News and rank as the second highest on the list, falling closely in line with Tennessee’s.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported the Volunteers generated a school-record average of $614,966 per game in alcohol sales over its seven home games in 2025.

Georgia’s two home night games last season (7:30 p.m. kickoffs) were also two of the most anticipated on the schedule — against Texas and Alabama — and drew the two largest alcohol sales totals.

The Bulldogs’ 35-10 home win over Texas on Nov. 15 brought in the highest sales revenue last season, generating nearly a million dollars ($957,506) of revenue.

High Noon seltzer was the top selling alcoholic beverage at UGA home games last season, followed by Michelob Ultra and Creature Comforts Tropicalia beers.

High Noon was also the highest seller during the 2024 home football schedule, followed by Creature Comforts Tropicalia and Michelob Ultra.

Georgia was the last of the SEC schools to introduce beer at its football games in 2024 after the league had approved alcohol sales for its then-14 member schools in 2019.

“It’s not something you want to rush into,” Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks said in January 2024, when Georgia announced its decision to allow public alcohol sales.

“We were able to learn a lot of notes from our peers as far as things they went through and best practices, so we feel ready and prepared to take that on this fall.”

An ESPN survey reflected that approximately 80% of the Power 5 schools sold alcohol at games in 2023, the season before Georgia began its public beer and seltzer sales.

UGA, in its first season selling alcohol at home football games in 2024, brought in $2,794,481 in alcohol sales gross revenue, an average of $465,746.83 over the course of six home games.

UGA gross sales revenue per game

2025 season

2024 season

About the Author

Mike covers Sports Business for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and has 32 years of journalism experience, the past 10 for AJC.com and DawgNation. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter & former Football Writers President named National FWAA National Beat Writer of the Year in 2018 and inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2024

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