With Georgia making it to Omaha, here’s the full CWS schedule

For the first time since 2008, the Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the Men’s College World Series. The No. 3 national seed is one of eight teams still in the hunt for a national championship.
Georgia has not won a title since its only one in 1990. This will be the seventh time the Bulldogs have made it to the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, with previous visits coming in 1987, 1990, 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2008.
It has been a historic run already for UGA, which heads into the College World Series with a 51-12 (23-7 SEC) overall record, having won its first SEC Tournament title and the school’s first regular-season conference crown since the ‘08 season.
The “Greatest Show on Dirt” runs Friday to June 22 at Charles Schwab Field. With Georgia being in Bracket 2, the Bulldogs’ first game will be Saturday.
Each bracket is a four-team, double-elimination format, with the winners of both pools meeting in a three-game national title series final.
Men’s CWS schedule
- Game 1 — 2 p.m. Friday ESPN
- Game 2 — 7 p.m. Friday ESPN
- Game 3 — 3 p.m. Saturday ESPN
- Game 4 — 8 p.m. Saturday ESPN
- Game 5 — 2 p.m. June 14, ESPN
- Game 6 — 7 p.m. June 14, ESPN
- Game 7 — 2 p.m. June 15, ESPN
- Game 8 — 7 p.m. June 15, ESPN
- Game 9 — 2 p.m. June 16, ESPN
- Game 10 — 8 p.m. June 16, ESPN
- Game 11 — 2 p.m. June 17, ESPN
- Game 12 — 7 p.m. June 17, ESPN
- Bracket 1 — TBD June 18, ESPN (if necessary)
- Bracket 2 — TBD June 18, ESPN (if necessary)
- Championship Series Game 1 — TBD June 20, ESPN
- Championship Series Game 2 — 2:30 p.m. June 21, ABC
- Championship Series Game 3 — 7 p.m. June 22, ESPN (if necessary)