With Georgia making it to Omaha, here’s the full CWS schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs pose for their team photo after winning the NCAA Super Regional series by defeating the Minnesota State Bulldogs 11-9 in extra innings at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens.Miguel Martinez/AJC)

For the first time since 2008, the Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the Men’s College World Series. The No. 3 national seed is one of eight teams still in the hunt for a national championship.

Georgia has not won a title since its only one in 1990. This will be the seventh time the Bulldogs have made it to the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, with previous visits coming in 1987, 1990, 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2008.