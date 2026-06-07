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With Georgia making it to Omaha, here’s the full CWS schedule

The NCAA Men’s College World Series begins Friday.
The Georgia Bulldogs pose for their team photo after winning the NCAA Super Regional series by defeating the Minnesota State Bulldogs 11-9 in extra innings at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens.Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The Georgia Bulldogs pose for their team photo after winning the NCAA Super Regional series by defeating the Minnesota State Bulldogs 11-9 in extra innings at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens.Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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For the first time since 2008, the Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the Men’s College World Series. The No. 3 national seed is one of eight teams still in the hunt for a national championship.

Georgia has not won a title since its only one in 1990. This will be the seventh time the Bulldogs have made it to the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, with previous visits coming in 1987, 1990, 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2008.

It has been a historic run already for UGA, which heads into the College World Series with a 51-12 (23-7 SEC) overall record, having won its first SEC Tournament title and the school’s first regular-season conference crown since the ‘08 season.

The “Greatest Show on Dirt” runs Friday to June 22 at Charles Schwab Field. With Georgia being in Bracket 2, the Bulldogs’ first game will be Saturday.

Each bracket is a four-team, double-elimination format, with the winners of both pools meeting in a three-game national title series final.

Men’s CWS schedule

About the Author

Hunter DeLauder joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May of 2026 as a sports intern. He recently graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Journalism, specializing in sports media. During his time there, he covered UF athletics for 247 Sports, On3, ESPN 98.1 FM and 850 AM WRUF, as well as the Independent Florida Alligator.

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