Boys basketball rankings: New No. 1 emerges in Class A Division I
Holy Innocents’ handed defending 4A champion North Oconee its first home loss since the 2022-23 season.
Seven of the eight top-ranked teams in the boys basketball rankings stayed put, with Rabun Countyh taking over the No. 1 ranking in Class A Division I entering the final week of the season.(Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
The other seven No. 1 teams held firm in the rankings, most impressively Holy Innocents’ of Class 3A-A Private. The Golden Bears (20-2) defeated two-time defending Class 4A champion and second-ranked North Oconee 68-64 on the road Friday. It was North Oconee’s first home loss since the 2022-23 season.
Devin Hutcherson, a senior committed to Belmont, scored 27 points and had 12 rebounds and four assists for Holy Innocents’. Jaden McCullough, a sophomore with offers from Georgia and Georgia Tech, scored 25 points.
Rabun County (20-2) earned its promotion after beating Class 6A team Parkview 71-66 on Saturday. Huey Blalock scored 25 points and had nine assists. Hayes Free had 23 points and eight rebounds.
The No. 1 spot opened when the previous leader, Commerce, lost to Elbert County in overtime Friday. Commerce and Rabun are in the same Region 8, and Commerce beat Rabun last month. They meet again Thursday at Rabun and likely for a third time the following week in the region tournament.
No. 1 Wheeler of Class 6A finished its regular season 20-5, with all losses coming against out-of-state teams. Wheeler is the defending champion.
Gainesville of Class 5A can complete a 25-0 regular season Tuesday at home against No. 8 Johns Creek. Gainesville beat No. 9 Milton 55-53 last week.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
