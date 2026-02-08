AJC Varsity Boys basketball rankings: New No. 1 emerges in Class A Division I Holy Innocents’ handed defending 4A champion North Oconee its first home loss since the 2022-23 season. Seven of the eight top-ranked teams in the boys basketball rankings stayed put, with Rabun Countyh taking over the No. 1 ranking in Class A Division I entering the final week of the season.(Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Rabun County’s boys basketball team has never advanced past the quarterfinals in the state tournament. The Wildcats went out in the second round last season. Today, they’re the No. 1 in Class A Division I entering the final week of their regular season.

RELATED Could this team of former Georgia high school players win the Super Bowl? The other seven No. 1 teams held firm in the rankings, most impressively Holy Innocents’ of Class 3A-A Private. The Golden Bears (20-2) defeated two-time defending Class 4A champion and second-ranked North Oconee 68-64 on the road Friday. It was North Oconee’s first home loss since the 2022-23 season. Devin Hutcherson, a senior committed to Belmont, scored 27 points and had 12 rebounds and four assists for Holy Innocents’. Jaden McCullough, a sophomore with offers from Georgia and Georgia Tech, scored 25 points. Rabun County (20-2) earned its promotion after beating Class 6A team Parkview 71-66 on Saturday. Huey Blalock scored 25 points and had nine assists. Hayes Free had 23 points and eight rebounds. The No. 1 spot opened when the previous leader, Commerce, lost to Elbert County in overtime Friday. Commerce and Rabun are in the same Region 8, and Commerce beat Rabun last month. They meet again Thursday at Rabun and likely for a third time the following week in the region tournament.

No. 1 Wheeler of Class 6A finished its regular season 20-5, with all losses coming against out-of-state teams. Wheeler is the defending champion.

Gainesville of Class 5A can complete a 25-0 regular season Tuesday at home against No. 8 Johns Creek. Gainesville beat No. 9 Milton 55-53 last week. RELATED Building plan pays off with Gainesville’s ascension to No. 1 St. Pius of Class 4A, the only other undefeated boys team in the state, is waiting for the region tournament with a 25-0 record. St. Pius has never won a state title. Three-time defending 3A champion Sandy Creek (20-2) has games this week against No. 6 Troup and No. 8 Spalding. KIPP Atlanta College (20-4) of Class 2A is off this week. The Warriors defeated No. 9 Lovett of 3A-A Private 65-50 last week. No. 1 Chattahoochee County (23-1) of Class A Division II has won 21 straight games and stands 15-0 in its region.

Class 6A Wheeler (20-5) McEachern (19-4) Hillgrove (18-6) Grayson (19-2) Pebblebrook (17-6) Walton (20-4) Cherokee (16-7) Peachtree Ridge (15-9) Meadowcreek (18-6) Westlake (17-7) Class 5A Gainesville (24-0) Alexander (22-2) Woodward Academy (19-6) Dutchtown (17-5) Decatur (21-4) Woodstock (22-2) Hughes (13-6) Johns Creek (20-4) Milton (18-5) Newnan (21-1) Class 4A St. Pius (25-0) North Oconee (22-3) Westminster (18-3) Pace Academy (17-7) Griffin (21-2) Eastside (18-6) Southwest DeKalb (19-5) Tucker (18-7) Cedar Shoals (16-8) Jonesboro (17-7) Class 3A Sandy Creek (20-2) Westover (22-1) Cross Creek (19-5) Baldwin (22-3) Cedar Grove (16-6) Troup (19-5) Harlem (17-8) Spalding (21-4) Calhoun (17-2) Douglass (15-7) Class 2A KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (20-4) Butler (19-4) Carver-Columbus (21-3) Columbia (18-5) South Atlanta (17-6) Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-4) Redan (19-5) Morgan County (18-6) Murray County (19-4) Therrell (12-11)