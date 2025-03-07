High School Sports
High School Sports

Class 4A girls: Creekside finishes season unbeaten, claims first state championship

Creekside guard C’India Dennis (1) attempts a shot and is fouled by Jackson Atlanta guard Janiyah Weaver (12) during the second half in the GHSA Girls 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Creekside won 57-47. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Creekside guard C’India Dennis (1) attempts a shot and is fouled by Jackson Atlanta guard Janiyah Weaver (12) during the second half in the GHSA Girls 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Creekside won 57-47. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
49 minutes ago

MACON - Top-ranked Creekside outscored Jackson-Atlanta 16-2 over the first five and a half minutes of the third quarter to break open what was a five-point game at halftime and went on to a 57-37 victory in the Class 4A girls basketball championship game Thursday night at the Macon Coliseum.

Creekside (32-0) won its first state title and finished the season as the only undefeated team - boys or girls - in the state by completing a three-game sweep of Region 4-4A rival Jackson, which was the third-place team in the region behind Creekside and Midtown.

No. 10 Jackson (20-8) was a reigning state champion, having won the Class 5A title last year. The Jaguars lost to Creekside 65-53 on Dec. 13 and 58-38 on Jan. 17 in the regular season.

“I told the girls that none of the pressure was on us,” Creekside coach Akennia Ellis said. “We had done everything we needed to prepare for this moment. The beauty in this is that it’s the first one that this school has ever won and it’s the first time we’ve ever gone undefeated. That wasn’t even a part of the plan, but these girls are so special. I told them that you come out and you play together and stay together and that whatever needs to happen in our favor is going to happen.”

Creekside led 24-19 after a back-and-forth first half, but Sydnee Hunter’s baseline jumper 17 seconds into the third quarter ignited the decisive scoring run, and she finished it with a 3-pointer with 2:28 left in the quarter that gave the Seminoles a 40-21 lead. Aaliyah Weaver scored all four of Jackson’s points in the period, and Creekside led 41-23 heading into the fourth.

Seminoles sophomore point guard C’India Dennis took over from there, scoring 10 of her game-high 22 points in the final eight minutes to help hold Jackson at bay. The Jaguars never got closer than 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Dennis added six assists, five rebounds and three steals. She scored 33 points in a quarterfinal victory over Ware County and 30 points in the semifinals against Marist.

“She is one of a kind, just like the No. 1 on her jersey,” Ellis said. “She’s a very special young lady. She’s a coach on the floor. She sees things that we don’t see and she communicates very well. … I hope she showed everyone today that she is the best in the state of Georgia.”

Jacy Mitchell scored 14 points and had three assists for the Seminoles. Hunter had nine points and nine rebounds, and Lia Moore added five points and 10 rebounds.

Weaver led Jackson with 20 points and seven rebounds. The Jaguars’ only other scorers were Cayden Cornish with nine points and Journey Conley with eight.

Jackson-Atlanta - 9-10-4-14 - 37

Creekside - 9-15-17-16 - 57

Jackson-Atlanta (37): Aaliyah Weaver 20, Cayden Cornish 9, Janiya McCoy, Janiyah Weaver, Journey Conley 8, Markayla Madden, Kobi Chism, DeAsia Jones.

Creekside (57): C’India Dennis 22, Sydnee Hunter 9, Kiana Harvey 2, Jacy Mitchell 14, Skyle Cleveland 5, Maliha Harris, Lia Moore 5, Camille Forts.

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Follow Chip Saye on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

A basketball goes through the net on the basketball court at Riverwood high school before their first round game against Milton of the Class 5A playoffs at Riverwood High School, Wednesday, February, 19, 2025, in Atlanta. Milton won 70-64. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Basketball semifinals primer: 32 games across 5 neutral sites

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek completes three-peat

No. 1 Creekside’s defense does a number on No. 2 Marist in state semis

The Latest

Butler guard Marcus Scurry Jr. (4) attempts a shot against Union County defenders during the second half of the GHSA Boys 2A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Butler defeated Union County 57-49. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 2A boys: Butler wins first state title in 59 years

2h ago

Class 2A girls: Hardaway rolls past Murray County for first state title

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek completes three-peat

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

It’s Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators will vote on dozens of bills.

1h ago

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.